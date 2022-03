Click here to read the full article. It’s interesting to see who the richest people in the world are at any given moment — and since that’s a list that’s still dominated by men, it’s even more interesting to see which women have the highest net worth in the world right now. While a few of the names of the richest women in 2022 will sound familiar to you, others will surprise you, and it’s a sign that a lot of the world’s wealth doesn’t sit in its most visible industries. Looking through the women with the biggest fortunes this...

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO