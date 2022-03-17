Reginald Bukhanon jailed on $1 million bond

Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a February deadly shooting.

Tucson police say 38-year-old Reginald Bukhanon shot and killed 59-year-old Darryl Hughes in the 2600 block of North Alvernon Way Feb. 5.

On March 15, police arrested Bukhanon near Grant and Oracle on a second-degree murder charge.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond,

