Ryan Reynolds says daughters will probably be ‘disappointed’ to see him kiss Zoe Saldaña in new Netflix film

Ryan Reynolds could’ve used some time to go back and prepare another answer.

The “Adam Project” star, 45, could’ve used more time to warm up for a recent Q&A after a young fan asked if the kiss Reynolds and co-star Zoe Saldaña shared on-screen in the Netflix sci-film was “real.”

“Whoa!” laughed the actor, as the moderator joked that Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively , was “throwing her voice well,” according to the clip shared on Instagram by Netflix Geeked.

“I guess it was kinda real,” Reynolds told the little boy. “But how do I answer this? Is this being broadcast everywhere too? I didn’t mean it? This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and [are] like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ It’s like exactly the tactic I would use on them, not anger, but just disappointment. Great question, though. The exit’s that way.”

“@vancityreynolds can dodge many things,” Netflix Geeked captioned the clip. “Uncomfortable kids’ questions aren’t one of them.”

Reynolds and Saldaña star as love interests in the star-studded film — which has been making headlines for the long-awaited romantic on-screen reunion of “13 Going on 30″ stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The movie sees Reynolds’ character team up with his younger self, thanks to time travel.

Reynolds and Lively , 34, who met while filming 2011′s widely panned “Green Lantern” film and regularly troll each other on social media, tied the knot in September 2012 and have three daughters : James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.