ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds says daughters will probably be ‘disappointed’ to see him kiss Zoe Saldaña in new Netflix film

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Ryan Reynolds could’ve used some time to go back and prepare another answer.

The “Adam Project” star, 45, could’ve used more time to warm up for a recent Q&A after a young fan asked if the kiss Reynolds and co-star Zoe Saldaña shared on-screen in the Netflix sci-film was “real.”

“Whoa!” laughed the actor, as the moderator joked that Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively , was “throwing her voice well,” according to the clip shared on Instagram by Netflix Geeked.

“I guess it was kinda real,” Reynolds told the little boy. “But how do I answer this? Is this being broadcast everywhere too? I didn’t mean it? This is the thing, I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and [are] like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?’ It’s like exactly the tactic I would use on them, not anger, but just disappointment. Great question, though. The exit’s that way.”

“@vancityreynolds can dodge many things,” Netflix Geeked captioned the clip. “Uncomfortable kids’ questions aren’t one of them.”

Reynolds and Saldaña star as love interests in the star-studded film — which has been making headlines for the long-awaited romantic on-screen reunion of “13 Going on 30″ stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The movie sees Reynolds’ character team up with his younger self, thanks to time travel.

Reynolds and Lively , 34, who met while filming 2011′s widely panned “Green Lantern” film and regularly troll each other on social media, tied the knot in September 2012 and have three daughters : James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project has fans saying the same thing

Netflix's latest film has a pretty impressive cast. Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo all appear in the brand new movie, The Adam Project, and it seems to have gone down well with fans. The film has strong themes of time travel and family, so there's bound...
MOVIES
Variety

Zoe Saldaña Says Former Manager ‘Discouraged’ Her From Using Real Name on First Film

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldaña revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that her former management team “discouraged” her from using her real name once she landed her first major acting role in the 2000 teen drama “Center Stage.” The actor stressed that her team was not trying to be malicious at the time. Saldaña starred in the Nicholas Hytner-directed drama as Eva Rodriguez, a smart aleck dancer from Boston. The “Center Stage” ensemble cast also included Amanda Schull, Susan May Pratt, Peter Gallagher, Donna Murphy and Ethan Stiefel. “When I did [2000 film] ‘Center Stage,’...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jennifer Garner
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Q A#Vancityreynolds
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Parents for Letting Him See R-Rated Movies

The massive success of Deadpool helped establish Ryan Reynolds as a go-to star for adult-oriented blockbusters, but the actor's last couple of movies have drifted back towards a more family friendly audience. Free Guy and Netflix's upcoming film The Adam Project (both directed by Shawn Levy) are meant to be enjoyed by both adults and kids, as Reynolds attempts to bring back the Amblin heyday of the 1980s. Films like E.T. and Back to the Future were a couple of Reynolds' favorite movies growing up, so it makes sense he's throwing things back to that era, but they weren't the only movies he watched as a kid. Reynolds definitely saw a few movies he shouldn't have seen when he was younger, and he's now taking a few lighthearted jabs at his parents for being allowed to watch them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

The Adam Project review: Is Ryan Reynolds's Netflix movie worth seeing?

Ryan Reynolds is back on Netflix for the third time in as many years following the huge success of 6 Underground and Red Notice. Reteaming with Free Guy director Shawn Levy, The Adam Project sees Reynolds play time-travelling pilot Adam Reed, who accidentally finds himself stranded in 2022 on his search for his missing wife Laura (Zoe Saldaña).
MOVIES
KSDK

'The Adam Project' Review: Ryan Reynolds adventure film aims for the heart and hits

Time travel is initially enticing yet ultimately a very bad idea. If the movies have taught us anything, it's that messing with time means it gets to mess with you back. The instant allure comes with the emotion of being able to connect and reconnect with different generations, course-correcting missed opportunities during the first go-around. Imagine accidentally traveling back in time 32 years for a chance encounter with your dad, and asking him to help you save the world.
MOVIES
Urban Islandz

Nicki Minaj Exposed RT Boss False Claims She Bought Him $1.5m House In Atlanta

Nicki Minaj dismissed a claim made by celebrities “reader man” RT Boss that she bought him a mansion in Atlanta. RT Boss, real name is Nardo Smith, is at it again with his claims. This time the spiritual healer is alleging that rap superstar Nicki Minaj has bought him a lavish $1.5 million house, a claim that she categorically shut down.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘The exit is that way’: Ryan Reynolds has the perfect response to child asking him about kissing Zoe Saldana

Ryan Reynolds had the perfectly awkward response to a child asking him about kissing Zoe Saldana in a film.The actor – who has been married to Blake Lively since 2012 – was in attendance at a press conference for his Netflix film The Adam Project when a young boy in the audience asked an unexpected question.“In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?” asked the child.In The Adam Project, Reynolds’s character is married to Saldana’s character Laura.“Whoa,” responded the actor, laughing.The moderator then quipped: “Blake [Lively] is really throwing her voice well by the way,”...
CELEBRITIES
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy