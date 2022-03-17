ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom fans left ‘heartbroken’ for Jenelle Evans’ son Jace as scary clip of her pulling a gun in the car resurfaces

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom fans were left heartbroken for Jenelle Evans' son Jace after a scary clip of her pulling out a gun in the car resurfaced on social media.

The 2018 moment saw Jenelle let her road rage take over while she was out driving with her then 8-year-old.

Fans said they feared for Jenelle Evans' son Jace while watching a horrifying resurfaced clip Credit: MTV
In the old Teen Mom scene, Jenelle let her road rage take over while out driving with her son in the passenger seat Credit: MTV

The old Teen Mom clip saw Jenelle pulling out a handgun after getting into an incident with a truck driver.

After the moment was posted once again on Instagram this week, fans once again slammed the 30-year-old.

They blasted her for putting her child through that horrifying moment.

One upset user wrote: "The look on [his] face. That just hurt my heart for him to see all that."

A second commented: “Poor jace... Wow... Hard to watch a mum do that in front of her kids.”

Another said: “I’ll never forget this, was on the edge of my seat for poor jace.”

In the resurfaced video, Jenelle watched, with Jace in the passenger seat, as the other driver tailgated her and then got in front of her and slammed his brakes.

“Are you f**king kidding me, dude? Oh my God. Give me your phone,” Jenelle told Jace, before ringing 911.

Jenelle ended up following the truck driver home to take photos of him, his car, and his place.

The MTV alum also rang her husband David Eason as she took the pictures, before being confronted by the driver.

Jenelle unbuckled her seat belt and pulled out a small handgun, as Jace said: "If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can get out this nerf gun and whip him."

“I got three cameras in my car, they got the whole thing,” she yelled at the driver. “I just called the law on you, you were tailgating me, you dumba**.”

As she reversed, she accidentally hit the man's mailbox, prompting him to get into his car and try to block her from leaving.

Jenelle yelled, "Dude, leave me alone!" as she pulled out her handgun, before managing to drive away.

Both the reality star and the driver called the police about the incident, but neither driver was charged.

Jenelle addressed the incident, as well as its affects on Jace, a few months after it happened, telling Dr Drew: "Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares.

“When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first, like, two weeks."

Dr Drew asked if Jenelle feared that she was “going to traumatize Jace more by following” the other driver off the road.

She replied: “I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son.

"He almost knocked my son out. And that’s what pissed me off.”

Last year, the reality star admitted that Jace's behavior has been "bad and rebellious" in the past.

While Jenelle's mom Barbara has had primary custody of Jace since he was a toddler, Jenelle said she'd been worried about him as he allegedly struggled with behavioral issues at school and at home.

Jenelle told The Sun exclusively about her son's troubles: “Jace wasn't on his best behavior at my mom's house, and that's one of my big concerns right now: His behavior is just bad.

“I don't know if it's because he's getting older and is becoming a rebellious teenager, but I know everything is fine at my house and he loves it here.

"He loves spending time with his siblings and spending time as a family. It's time to come here."

She had previously claimed Jace set fire to Barbara’s home and has had “out of control” behavior.

A month later, Jenelle defended herself after the car clip went viral on TikTok.

User Haus Of Petty shared several headlines describing the incident in a video he posted on Wednesday.

Jenelle raged in the comments, "Everyone has a past and I am not a felon," alongside a laughing face emoji.

She pulled out a handgun after a truck driver tailgated her and cut her off on the highway Credit: MTV
Fans said it was 'hart to watch' Jenelle take out her gun at that moment and that the whole moment was 'crazy' Credit: Facebook

Tahlia Berry
2d ago

That poor kid never had a chance. Both Janelle & her mother are complete lunatics. The constant arguing, screaming & physical violence in front of that little boy all of his life is what's heartbreaking. Neither one of them should have custody of any children.

Guest001
1d ago

I don’t understand why a show was even made….let alone called “TEEN MOM” they’re just encouraging YOUNG GIRLS AND BOYS that it’s “OK” or “COOL” to become sexually active. It’s NOT cool or ok

Carolyn Russell
2d ago

she is the worst of them all shouldn't never had kids!!!!!:

