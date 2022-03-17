ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Russian Defense Minister Calls for Ban on President Zelensky’s Comedy, Producer Alexander Rodnyansky

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has demanded the film and TV work of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky , as well as that of Ukraine-born producer Alexander Rodnyansky ( Leviathan ), be “removed from the cultural agenda of the Russian Federation.”

Russian investigative news site The Insider reported that Shoigu sent a letter to Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova requesting the two men’s work be banned in Russia. The report on The Insider’ s website included what the outlet says was a copy of the letter sent to them by a “source close to the Ministry of Culture.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

A photo of the letter is below. The Hollywood Reporter received this copy from a Russian film source, but cannot confirm its authenticity.

According to a translation, provided by the Russian film source, the letter reads, in part, that “as part of a special operation, the Ministry of Defense is taking measures to shape a positive public opinion of Russian citizens in support of the country leaders and the actions of the Russian armed forces. At the same time, in the cultural sector of the Russian media space, films and TV programs with the participation of V.A. Zelensky continue to be shown, as do the creative projects of a major Ukrainian media manager, A.E. Rodnyansky. Popularization of these persons in the current conditions does not contribute to the implementation of decisions taken by the country leaders and the Russian Ministry of Defense. Taking into account the above, I ask you to work through an issue about the exclusion of V.A. Zelensky and A.E. Rodnyansky from the cultural agenda of the Russian Federation.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter via text message, Rodnyansky said he was aware of the letter. He said it was “interesting that a Russian minister responsible for running the war in Ukraine took the time to single out me and Volodymyr Zelensky and write an actual letter to the Minister of Culture. Formally, this will have no effect on my projects. There is no way I would ever take money from [the] Russian state after February 24 [the date of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine].”

Rodnyansky is Russia’s most acclaimed and successful film producer, with credits that include Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Oscar-nominated Leviathan (2014) and Loveless (2017), and Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole (2019).

Rodnyansky said the Russian culture minister has already “canceled” all of his future projects, including “the next films by Andrey Zvyagintsev, Kantemir Bagalov, Kira Kovalenko” and several television projects. “This is quite an experience,” Rodnyansky noted, wryly.

Rodnyansky is one of the founders of the Ukrainian TV channel 1 + 1, which has frequently worked with Zelensky’s production company, Kvartal 95 Studio. Before being elected president of Ukraine, Zelensky was a popular actor and comedian. In a case of life imitating art, in his hit TV series Servant of the People he played an ordinary guy who gets elected president of Ukraine.

Netflix in the U.S. recently resumed streaming of Servant of the People , which originally streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021, in response to what the company said was public demand.

Before entering politics, Zelensky, who speaks fluent Russian, was also a hugely popular comedian in Russia. A boycott from the culture ministry would mean all of Zelensky’s work would be banned in Russia, as would any projects involving Rodnyansky.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Rammstein Singer, ‘Matrix’ Producer Sign Pro-Russian, Anti-War Petition

A group of film, television and music industry figures, among them The Matrix: Resurrections producer Grant Hill, Oscar-winning director Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, have signed a petition condemning Vladimir Putin’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine and calling for an immediate end to the conflict. What sets the petition, posted on Change.org Friday, apart from dozens of similar calls from industry players large and small since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, is the group’s deliberately pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian stance.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Belfast' Producer Tamar Thomas on the Film's Response in Northern Ireland: "They Really...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have donated $1 million to support the humanitarian crisis that has emerged as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The couple, noted philanthropists who have pledged millions over the years to a variety of causes, committed the funds through Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. It follows an earlier $1 million donation that jump-started the L.A. Education Recovery Fund to help support education and enrichment programs for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those in public schools and from low-income households.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Andrey Zvyagintsev
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Russian Media#Ukraine#The Insider S#The Ministry Of Culture#The Ministry Of Defense
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy