Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Travels to Auburn to Open SEC Play

The Rebels are looking to bounce back from a midweek loss when they travel to The Plains this weekend.

AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 1 Ole Miss is looking to bounce back from a midweek loss to Southeastern Louisiana when it opens SEC play against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

The Rebels' first SEC series of the season will run from Thursday-Saturday, and Ole Miss has lost its last two games to fall to 13-3 on the season. Mike Bianco has yet to announce who his starter on Saturday will be for game three, but John Gaddis and Derek Diamond will receive the ball for games one and two.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Tigers square off this weekend.

Team Information

Team: Auburn Tigers

Location: Auburn, Ala.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Butch Thompson

Series Preview

Matchup: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Records: Ole Miss (13-3) vs. Auburn (13-4)

Location: Plainsman Park (4,096) -- Auburn, Ala.

Dates: March 17-19

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Thursday, 6 p.m. CT: LHP John Gaddis (MISS) vs. RHP Mason Barnett (AUB)

Gaddis: 2-0, 1.42 ERA, 19 K, 5 BB

Barnett: 1-0, 2.13 ERA, 13 K, 4 BB

Friday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Derek Diamond (MISS) vs. TBA (AUB)

Diamond: 3-0, 3.86 ERA, 22 K, 5 BB

Saturday, 2 p.m. CT: TBA (MISS) vs. RHP Trace Bright (AUB)

Bright: 2-0, 1.17 ERA, 23 K, 9 BB

Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday afternoon, going with red jerseys on Thursday, navy on Friday and powder on Saturday. The Rebels' green St. Patrick's Day hats are also returning for Thursday's game.

