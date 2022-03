SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police have released more information about a student that was hit by a car while walking to school. According to a report from the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the Godley Station School at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a student who was struck by a vehicle. The student told police he was struck by an SUV while walking on a crosswalk in the area of Highlands Boulevard and Waverly Way.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO