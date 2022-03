“The chance to partner with an iconic brand like GUESS is aligned with the Gyrl Wonder mission,” said Gyrl Wonder founder Tola Lawal. What happens when you take a non-profit organization centered around empowerment for young women of color and put them in partnership with a world-renowned fashion brand? You get the ultimate collaboration! Just in time for Women’s History Month, GUESS announced its partnership with nonprofit Gyrl Wonder, which serves as a bridge of access and opportunity for ambitious young women of color ages 17 – 23 interested in careers in the media and entertainment industry.

