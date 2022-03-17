ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Instagram model, mother killed in Ghana. Now her family wants answers

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — An Atlanta Instagram model and dancer with more than half a million followers was found dead in Ghana, reports say on a work trip -- and now her family is trying to get answers and justice. The family tells 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross, the social media star,...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Chicago family's dog found after 135 days lost in Georgia wilderness

March 17 (UPI) -- A Chicago family was reunited with their 10-year-old dog after the canine spent 135 days lost in the Georgia wilderness. The Lost Pet Recovery Team, part of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Animal Institute, said in a Facebook post that a dog named Leo escaped from his family's hotel room in Dalton, Ga., while they were eating at a nearby restaurant on Oct. 30 of last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Club 93.7

Kodak Black Says If His Child Is a Boy, He’ll Be the Mother’s Boyfriend, But If It’s a Girl, He’ll Be Her Baby Daddy

Kodak Black gave a weird response about being a soon-to-be father again in his new interview with The Breakfast Club. During his video interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was published on Wednesday (Feb. 23) on their YouTube channel, Kodak revealed that he has another baby on the way. Despite the baby news, Yak said he doesn't want a girl this time around, instead he wants a boy. When TBC cohost Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Kodak needs to have a girl because it will settle him down, the “Super Gremlin” rapper delivered a crazy response to his suggestion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Africa#Georgia Instagram#Atlanta Instagram#11alive#Fbi
International Business Times

79-Year-Old Atlanta Woman Who Was Shoved In Front Of Car Dies; Accused Rearrested

A 79-year-old woman, who was pushed in front of a car by another woman following an argument, has died. The accused, identified as 69-year-old Gloria Jean Franklin, was charged with voluntary manslaughter following the death. Jacqueline Mixon of Atlanta died last Friday, ten days after the incident occurred in the...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Husband of Slain Ukraine Family Says ‘Beloved’ Wife Is Still on Floor of Overflowing Morgue

The husband of Tetiana Perebyinis—whose death alongside her two children in Irpin was captured in a horrific photo by The New York Times Monday—returned to Kyiv Wednesday to bury his family. “Trying to hold on but it’s really hard,” Sergei Perebyinis posted on Facebook. “Fourth day on my feet, thousands of kilometers of road.” According to Perebyinis, funerals for his family were postponed because of the magnitude of civilian deaths in Kyiv. She is “lying in a black bag on the floor,” Perebyinis said, referring to the overwhelmed morgue where his wife is being kept. The Mercury News reports that he also claims the family dog, who could be heard barking in a video following the mortar blast that killed the family, had died too. Perebyinis was away from his family to care for his mother when Tetiana, 43, and their two children, Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, were killed fleeing Russian attacks on the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Man who worked on Young Dolph memorial shot and killed

The man who took it upon himself to perform upkeep on the memorial for slain Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed. Jeremiah Taylor, who took the initiative to visit and tidy up the memorial multiple times every week, was reportedly gunned down on Getwell Road. The Memphis Police Department is now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy