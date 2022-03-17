ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Adam Schiff at SXSW 2022 Says Americans Willing to Sacrifice to Sanction Russia

Representative Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 29th District) joined Cheddar News at South By Southwest to discuss the variety of sanctions that the United States has placed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine began last month and the impacts they are having both domestically and abroad. With rising gas prices, especially in states like California, Schiff noted that the American people are willing to make sacrifices in order to uphold their values and suggested that crisis may be a warning to shift away from fossil fuels. "At the end of the day though, this ought to be a wake up call that we need to stop our reliance on this oil economy and move to renewable sources of energy," he said. Schiff also explained his remarks about the January 6 commission investigating those closest to former President Trump and touched on a disturbing case in San Francisco where the police department used rape kit samples to ID a murder suspect.

Comments / 410

munzie
2d ago

No, I’m not. The Congress and this administration refuses to protect the invasion happening at our border,but having a 💩fit over Ukraine.

Reply(32)
380
rob
2d ago

I think that clown only has a 3 word vocabulary!…. Russia, Russia, Russia! It goes to show you that you can have an IQ that matches a grapefruit to run this country.

Reply(14)
314
SurfsUp
2d ago

Hahaha, I'm loving the hardship democrats are bringing to their own welfare voters. I would love to see how they can cope with $15 a gallon gas that will definitely increase the prices for everything else in life. Rent is already soaring. They can go ahead and justify this level of failure while going homeless. That is fitting.

Reply(17)
145
 

Cheddar News

Need2Know: Zelenskyy to Address Congress, Sunshine Protection Act & Eiffel Tower Grows

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming "more realistic" after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. "Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "Any war ends with an agreement."(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

Fears Ukraine War Could Lead to Rise in COVID-19, Other Infectious Diseases

As the Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, medical experts are worried conditions in active warzones will exacerbate the current pandemic — or even give rise to other contagions. Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, a war veteran and former Obama administration biodefense appointee, joined Cheddar News to discuss the ongoing danger of COVID-19 on top of the war, as well as the potential for new variants to emerge. "I mean just large volumes of people definitely is a breeding ground. That's the worst case," he said. "Two things don't mix: war-conflict and a virus, a potential pandemic virus."
WORLD
Cheddar News

Senator Whitehouse Says Time Might Be Up for Daylight Saving

The Senate has passed the Sunshine Protection Act to permanently set U.S. clocks to daylight saving time — meaning you won't need to change them twice a year. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) joined Cheddar News to talk about something that hasn't been changed in almost half a century. “Well, I think if you were to start from scratch and have somebody come in and say here's my idea, we're going to have two different times during the year and you're going to shift back and forth between different times and have to reset all your clocks twice a year, you'd probably throw that person out as like having a screw loose," he said regarding the status quo.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Montana Senator Jon Tester on Sarah Bloom Raskin, Inflation & Ukraine

Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) joined Cheddar News to talk about a range of topics including Sarah Bloom Raskin's recent withdrawal as a nominee to the Federal Reserve, the impact the Federal Reserve will have on inflation, and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. "I think it's unfortunate she had to withdraw. I think she was very, very qualified for the position by everything she's done in her past, especially in the area of cyber," he said. "She would have been good to have on the Fed."
MONTANA STATE
Cheddar News

Ukrainian Fact-Checking Org on Putin Laying the Groundwork for Disinformation

On a live broadcast, an employee on a Russian state news television channel held up a sign protesting propaganda about the war in Ukraine. Ruslan Deynychenko, executive director of the Ukrainian fact-checking organization StopFake, joined Cheddar News to discuss what he called the misinformation spread to the Russian people about the invasion. "They are not about informing people they are about brainwashing people," he said. "Russian government uses their media as an instrument, as a tool, of their foreign policy."
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Stocks Extend Rally, Notching Biggest Weekly Gain Since 2020

American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Stocks recovered from an early slide on Wall Street and closed broadly higher Friday, notching their biggest weekly gain in 16 months. The S&P 500 rose...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

N.J. Rep. Gottheimer on How His Stablecoin Bill Encourages Innovation

Following President Biden's executive order that could lead toward regulating digital currency in the United States. Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J. 5th District), the congressman responsible for proposing a bill to regulate stablecoins, digital assets backed by fiat currencies, joined Cheddar News to discuss the bill. "I just want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to be helpful to encourage this innovation and growth here in the United States," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Biden Moving to Narrow Gender Pay Gap for Federal Workers

The White House is marking Equal Pay Day by taking new steps aimed at ending the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. President Joe Biden on Tuesday is signing an executive order that encourages the government to consider banning federal contractors from seeking information about job applicants’ prior salary history. And a new Labor Department directive is aimed at strengthening federal contractors’ obligations to audit payrolls to help guard against pay disparities based on gender, race or ethnicity.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Stocks Extend Rally Even as Oil Climbs Back Above $100

Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Wall Street extended a rally into a third day Thursday, even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with more than...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Rally on Wall Street as Oil Prices Keep Falling

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Craig Spector works on the floor, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Stocks are rallying on Wall Street Tuesday as oil prices slid sharply for a second day and inflation worries ebbed. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) Technology companies...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Harvard Students Build Ukraine Takes Shelter Website to Help Shelter Refugees

With the number of Ukrainians being displaced due to the Russian invasion surging, two students from Harvard took it on themselves to develop a website to help connect potential hosts with refugees seeking housing. The co-founder of the website Ukraine Takes Shelter, Marco Burstein, joined Cheddar news to discuss working together with fellow freshman Avi Schiffmann to streamline the effort to aid Ukrainian refugees. "We basically worked for three days straight developing the website, and since then the response has been pretty incredible," Burstein said.
ADVOCACY
Cheddar News

Stocks, Yields End Higher After Fed Raises Interest Rates

Traders Michael Conlon, left, and Glenn Kessler work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks rose in afternoon trading Wednesday and Wall Street added to its gains as markets gather hope that there may be better news on the horizon on inflation, the war in Ukraine and other worries that have been keeping investors unsettled. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Makes New Bid to Fight Deportation

Anna Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York, is making a new bid to fight deportation, a lawyer said Tuesday. Sorokin, whose scheme inspired the recent Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” was taken into U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Explainer: What Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Actually Do

If you've been following the stock market at all these past few months, you've likely heard about the "rate hikes" being cooked up over at the Federal Reserve. It's a short, technical-sounding phrase, but when it comes from the mouth of a Federal Reserve chair, it can move markets and strike fear or relief into the hearts of investors.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Pete Buttigieg Looks for Transportation Tech Solutions at SXSW 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Cheddar's Michelle Castillo from South By Southwest to boost President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure legislation and talk about the big transportation issues of the day, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the future of public transit. "It means we have a huge wind at our back delivering on the kinds of transportation solutions that are going to define the 2020's 2030s, 2040s even," he said. "And that's what makes it exciting to come to South by Southwest and talk with some of the people who are following these technologies and ideas the most closely and talk about where we're headed." Buttigieg also touched on the "Don't Say Gay" legislation in Florida, noting that such legislative pushes were likely coming from politicians deflecting from lacking answers to pressing economic concerns, in his opinion.
FLORIDA STATE
