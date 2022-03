During the COVID-19 pandemic, record numbers of Americans left their jobs in what is being called “The Great Resignation.” Some were forced to find new work due to mandated shutdowns, others struck out in search of better pay. Whatever the reason, New Yorkers were the least likely to quit – that’s according to WalletHub. Their ranking of each state plus the District of Columbia found that the Empire State has seen the fewest resignations in the country, ranking 51st in the nation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO