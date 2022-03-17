ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian orphans shut out of UK by ‘red tape’ will be allowed in as Home Office bows to pressure

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

A group of 48 Ukrainian orphans will be given sanctuary in the UK after Priti Patel bowed to pressure to remove red tape blocking their arrival .

The fate of the children triggered a political row when the SNP accused the Home Office of placing unnecessary barriers in the way of them flying in after they had been bussed into Poland.

“There is a plane ready and waiting in Poland to bring these orphans to the UK on Friday,” Westminster leader Ian Blackford told the Commons, demanding the government act.

On Wednesday, the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab denied bureaucracy was to blame, arguing it was right to consider “family reunion options in the region” first.

But Ms Patel has now acted, announcing: “We are working urgently with Poland to ensure the children’s swift arrival to the UK.”

A charity called Dnipro Kids, established by fans of Hibernian Football Club, evacuated the children from orphanages in Ukraine – and also accused the Home Office of “dragging its heels”.

The charity has brought groups of orphans to the club’s ground in Edinburgh, to watch matches, while charity workers have also travelled to Ukraine.

Mr Blackford said he was “delighted” with the breakthrough, but said achieving it had been “more difficult than it needed to be”.

"It’s essential that the UK government learns lessons and removes unnecessary barriers and delays to supporting displaced children and families,” he said.

"Not all children will be in the position of having guardians and adults to support them, and the Home Office must ensure there are safe, smooth and quick ways for them to access visas and reach safety.”

Ms Patel added: “I have been working directly with the Ukrainian government and asked for their permission to bring these children to the UK.

I am extremely grateful to the authorities in Ukraine, who have now confirmed to me that the children can come here.”

Priti Patel
Ian Blackford
Dominic Raab
Poland
