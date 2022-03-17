ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Surprising Link Between Daytime Naps And Cognitive Decline

By Kimberly Smith
 3 days ago
New study finds surprising links between daytime naps and impacts on cognitive health like Alzheimer's disease risk and...

KXLY

Excessive napping could be a sign of dementia, study finds

Frequent napping or regularly napping for extended periods during the day may be a sign of early dementia in older adults, a new study revealed. Elderly adults who napped at least once a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than those who did not nap daily or napped less than an hour a day, according to the study published Thursday in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

‘Vicious cycle’ between daytime napping and Alzheimer’s

Daytime napping is common among older adults. The longitudinal relationship between daytime napping and cognitive aging, however, is unknown. A new cohort study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital found a bidirectional link between the two: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s dementia, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team’s results are published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
HEALTH
