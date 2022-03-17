ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County Commission proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101H0H_0eiFOHQf00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday evening proclaimed April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month” and applauded Cullman Caring for Kids for their child abuse awareness efforts and commended their promotion of programs in the community that are designed to help prevent child abuse.

County Attorney Emily Johnston read from the Proclamation, which states, “Cullman County supports and encourages all our residents and community leaders to wear blue each Monday in April in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month…Our commitment is to have healthy, happy children and to support the effort of Cullman Caring for Kids and all others who observe the importance to bringing awareness to this tragic problem.”

The commission also amended the county employee handbook to allow new employees to have access to all sick and vacation time as it is earned during any probationary periods. The current handbook had stipulations stating that probationary employees could earn leave time but could not use it until they became classified employees at the end of six months. These stipulations were suspended at the beginning of the pandemic, so the council decided to continue the practice of allowing employees access to all sick and vacation leave earned immediately after hire.

The policy also states leave hours over 480 are forfeited at the end of the year. During the pandemic, many employees were absent, causing others to fill in, which meant they did not get to take their vacation time and have accrued more than 480 hours. The commission voted to extend the annual leave carryover through June 3, 2022.

In other business, the commission:

  • Adopted the 2022 Division F Phase I Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan which is a plan that was already in place for the county and has now been adapted to a regional plan.
  • Approved a tax abatement for Brothers Concrete Supply, LLC in the amount of $2,882,036. This is a new company forming in Cullman by the Dodge City Exit. It is projected to create 22 jobs and reporting pay at $60,000 a year. It will create approximately $100,000 over a 10-year period for community education systems and $404,000 a year in local business revenue.
  • Passed an abatement extension for HH Technologies. An abatement was passed in 2020 for HH expansion in Bremen. During the pandemic, it has been difficult for the business to acquire labor and materials, and the building schedule fell behind. HH Technologies requested an extended timeline for work to be finished on their building.
  • Authorized the ELC Detection and Mitigation Grant for Cullman County Correctional Facility through the Alabama Department of Public Health in the amount of $532,049 which will be used for upgrades at the jail. One major purchase will be a contactless walk-through scanner for visitors.
  • Appointed James Golden to the Cullman County 310 Board with a term to expire in 2023 to fill the open position due to the death of Mrs. Peggy Day.
  • Authorized the chairman and county attorney to sign the Federal 2022 Certifications and Assurances for the Federal Transit Administration Assistance Programs.
  • Approved the proposed plat Priscilla subdivision containing 3 Lots located off County Road 1725 and County Road 1721.

The next commission work session will be Tuesday, April 19 at 4:00 p.m. The next meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. in the commission office conference room on the first floor of the Cullman County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused...
MILITARY
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Bremen, AL
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#County Road#County Attorney
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy