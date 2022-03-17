ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Freeman reportedly told Braves teammates he wanted to stay; upset about Olson trade

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzApd_0eiFODtl00

If everything went according to plan, it sounds like Freddie Freeman would have preferred to still be a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Freeman landed a monster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night following an illustrious run with the Braves.

The door was closed – or, rather, slammed – on Freeman returning to the Braves when they traded a treasure trove of prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Matt Olson , then promptly signed him to an eight-year deal. Although Olson is a fine player and should be a more than capable Freeman replacement, the optics of just letting a franchise cornerstone walk weren’t great.

Perhaps making matters worse, Freeman apparently wanted to go back to Atlanta. That’s according to ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, who revealed that note on his podcast “Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney” on Thursday.

“In the aftermath of everything that happened with Matt Olson, his contract, Freddie indicated to teammates he was really upset,” Olney said. “Like, he wanted to go back to the Braves, that’s what he told them.”

Ultimately, the roughly $140 million deal the Braves were reported to have offered Freeman was not that far off from what he ended up getting from the Dodgers.

Who knows why the Braves ultimately went another direction. Maybe it is as simple as they wanted to get younger and not pay Freeman into his late 30s. Whatever the case, it left Freeman having to go with his second option.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Chipper Jones calls out Freddie Freeman for abandoning Braves

First-ballot Hall of Famer Chipper Jones commented on how Freddie Freeman should have fought harder to work out a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Hearing Braves fans lament about how Freeman should have tried harder to stay in Atlanta is one thing, but hearing that criticism from a team legend hits differently.
MLB
FanSided

Here’s the Freddie Freeman contract counter the Braves turned down

The Freddie Freeman era with the Braves ended with heartbreak, but not for a lack of trying. The sides exchanged proposals, with Freeman’s offers now out. As soon as the Braves won the World Series, the frantic pleas from Braves fans began pouring in: do everything possible to keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.
MLB
The Ringer

The Twins—Yes, the Twins—Landed MLB’s Best Free Agent. What Does That Mean for the League?

If you believe in sports curses, then you also probably believe that accursed teams must do something special to unhex themselves. If you dwell in the realm of rationality, you probably believe that long losing streaks result solely from poor process combined with lousy luck. Either way, the solution to the problem is to do something different from what’s failed before—to say “Fuck you, Jobu” and change your behavior in hopes of obtaining a happier outcome. I mention this because the Minnesota Twins have taken a stunning and (by Twins standards) expensive step to dispel their personal thundercloud: They’ve signed MLB’s best free agent, Carlos Correa, to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Matt Olson
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NJ.com

Anthony Volpe puts on show with glove in Yankees’ spring debut

BRADENTON, Fla. — The huge smile said it all. Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe didn’t have to sprinkle five awesomes and three surreals in his two-and-a-half minute chat with writers Friday. The 20-year-old Jersey kid who grew up wanting to be the Yankees shortstop had the time of his life living out his dream for the first time.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Oakland Athletics#Espn Mlb
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Justin Verlander says he’s ready to move on after Carlos Correa signs with Twins

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander commented on the surprising signing of Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins over the Astros. In mid-November, Justin Verlander agreed to a deal with the Astros, being an early piece to fall into place for their 2022 roster. A deal with Carlos Correa remained, but Houston fans scoured social media for months for any sign that Correa might stay in Houston.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant speaks out on the decision to sign with the Rockies

Amid much outside talk over whether he made the right move to sign with the Colorado Rockies, Kris Bryant is aiming to build a winning culture within the team. The Rockies officially announced on Friday that they came to terms with Bryant on a seven-year deal. The veteran outfielder signed off on a $162 million deal that includes a no-trade clause.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis interested in two stud starting pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals, in need of starting pitching, are interested in Oakland A’s pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. With the injury to Jack Flaherty, and their already thin starting pitching depth, the St. Louis Cardinals were viewed as likely to consider external options to address a suddenly pressing need.
MLB
MLB

Donaldson goes deep for first HR with Yanks

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Yankees have seen Josh Donaldson do plenty of damage against them over the years. Saturday, the former American League MVP gave them a glimpse of the impact he can have on New York’s lineup this season. Playing in his first spring game since being traded...
MLB
theScore

Dodgers' Freeman: Braves only called me twice during offseason

If the Atlanta Braves intended to bring back Freddie Freeman for this season, they certainly didn't try very hard, according to the new Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman. "I got two phone calls all offseason (from the Braves)," Freeman said at his introductory press conference Friday. "I got more from Andrew (Friedman) to my agent in a matter of a couple hours. … So I don't know how to interpret that."
MLB
MLB

The latest on Braves top prospects

Welcome to the Braves prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long. Smith-Shawver draws praise from top prospect (March 20) To understand the respect Braves pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver might begin to garner this year, one can look at the assessment provided by one of baseball’s top overall prospects.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy