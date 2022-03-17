Dunkin' opens its fifth location in Queen Creek

Queen Creek’s fifth Dunkin’ restaurant and Arizona’s 99 th location had its grand opening yesterday at 6028 W. Hunt Highway.

In addition to hosting free coffee for a year to the first 100 guests in line, a ribbon cutting, activities and giveaways, $1,000 was donated to the House of Refuge which provides a second chance to East Valley families experiencing homelessness.

This Dunkin’ location features a drive-thru, plus indoor and outdoor fast-casual seating for more than 35 guests. In addition to its signature 50-plus donut combinations and dozens of beverages, this location offers a variety of other options such as bagels, muffins and sandwiches, as well as tea, Coolattas, Dunkin’ Refreshers and much more.

The store features an array of new elements including the On-the-Go drive-thru lane and a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee. Guests will also appreciate the in-store charging stations and free Wi-Fi.

“We’re thrilled to open Arizona’s 99 th Dunkin’ location here in Queen Creek, where the incredible community continues to welcome us, support us and enjoys our signature Dunkin’ coffee and offerings,” said Alex Apodaca, vice president of operations for Quality Brands, a large Arizona franchise operator. “This location focuses on convenience and savings for our valued guests with accessible drive-thru, in-store charging stations, free Wi-Fi, DD perks for optimal savings and a new design tailored to facilitate the way guests prefer to Dunkin’.”