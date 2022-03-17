Central Hudson billing, storm response to be subject of audit for Public Service Commission

The state Public Service Commission will move forward with a comprehensive audit of Central Hudson's management and operations amid complaints about billing problems and storm response.

The audit, by an independent third party, will look at ongoing billing problems related to Central Hudson's recent upgrade to a new system. That change has resulted in many customers not receiving timely monthly bills.

The PSC said it is working with Central Hudson to ensure those billing issues are resolved, and that steps are taken to prevent such problems in the future.

Central Hudson's response to a Feb. 4 winter storm that left more than 67,000 homes and businesses without power, some of them for four days, will also be examined. Publicly-filed scorecards detailing Central Hudson's response to those outages will be reviewed, and next steps will be determined.

Central Hudson's grid modernization efforts also will be a subject of the audit.

Central Hudson serves approximately 309,000 electricity customers and 84,000 natural gas customers in eight counties in the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster.

State law requires large electricity and natural gas utilities to be audited at least once every five years. PSC spokesman James Denn said this is one of those regularly scheduled audits.

The independent auditor will look at how systems Central Hudson uses to keep its customers informed have changed since the last audit and how those changes impacted customers.

"We're looking forward to being as cooperative as we can be with the PSC and the independent auditor they've chosen," said Central Hudson spokesperson Joseph Jenkins. "We're looking forward to working with them and implementing any suggestions they might have afterward."

Regarding the response to the Feb. 4 storm, Jenkins said, "We stand by our response to that, especially in Ulster County."

"We put together the largest response in our history, and 97% of our customers (who lost power) had their power restored in four days," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the company was anticipating some type of PSC investigation into that response, with or without the audit. Any time a New York utility's storm restoration lasts 72 hours or more, they must provide a review of their performance based on pre-determined criteria established by the PSC, he said.

"Whenever there's a major storm, the PSC always does a little deeper dive into your response," he said.

