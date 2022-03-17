San Angelo Man Found Guilty & Sentenced for Shooting Death of Local Teen

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nathan Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing 18-year-old San Angelo man Carlos Galvan and was sentenced to prison by a Tom Green County jury.

As first reported, in May 2020, Gonzalez was arrested for the manslaughter charge after Carlos Galvan was found shot in the kitchen of a Koberlin apartment. For the original story on the shooting see: San Angelo Man Shot and Killed on Koberlin Street

Galvan was alive when paramedics arrived to the scene but died shortly after at Shannon hospital. Gonzalez was arrested for the death and charged with manslaughter. He was indicted for the charge in Dec. 2020. He trial did not begin until Mar. 11, 2022.

During the jury heard from a number of people including a number of detectives and doctors who witnessed Galvan's death. On the third day the court resumed at 8:11 a.m. and by 1:59 p.m. the jury found Gonzalez guilty of manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The sentencing process then began. It took the rest of the afternoon on Mar. 15 but by 10:30 a.m. the following morning the jury reached a decision. Gonzalez was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter and 2 years in prison for tampering with evidence. No fine was given.

While the jury was discussing the punishment they submitted a letter to the judge. It read as followed:

"If the sentence is anywhere between 10-20 years in prison, can Defendant be granted parole during those 10-20 years for Manslaughter charge? Do the sentences run at the same time?"

Despite the letter, the judge was barred from answering those questions due to state law. Instead he referred them to their jury packets and to follow the instructions. The answer to their question however is that is some cases parole is granted to individuals after serving half of their sentences. The second answer is that most crimes in the state of Texas run concurrently with the largest sentence given.

Gonzalez was also given time served off of his sentence. He was booked three separate times. The first was on the day of the shooting. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond. Gonzalez was then rebooked into the jail for his indictment on Jan. 21, 2021. He was released on Jan. 23, 2021 after posting a $20,000 bond.

Then on Feb. 25 Gonzalez violated his bond agreement. He was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after playing a role in the death of Rey Robles Jr. Although he was not the gunman, SAPD arrested Gonzalez for being apart of the drug deal. For more see: Police: Man Shot and Killed During Argument Over Devil's Lettuce Purchase

He has remained in the Tom Green County Detention Facility Center since. Gonzalez was indicted for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance on Jun. 6, 2021. No plea bargain has been offered at this time for this charged.

He will now be handed over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.