ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Orders Emergency Managers to Prepare for Extreme Wildfire Danger Across West Texas

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e83R0_0eiFO39k00

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Wednesday to activate additional state resources as escalated fire weather conditions continue to impact the state this week. In addition, the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is increasing readiness to Level II: Escalated Response for Critical Fire Weather Conditions. Representatives from key state agencies belonging to the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC beginning Thursday, March 17 at 7:00 AM CT to assist in the state's response to fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows elevated to critical risk of wildfire conditions in areas west of Interstate 35 over the next several days, due to high winds and low relative humidity. The Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates the greatest impacts are expected in the Big Country, Permian Basin, Texoma, West Texas, Hill Country, and border regions.

"The State of Texas is elevating its response and increasing resources to address any potential wildfire activity," said Governor Abbott. "We thank our firefighters and emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect our communities. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and practice wildfire safety diligently through the rest of the week to keep their communities safe."

Personnel from the following state agencies have been requested to report to the SOC:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Texas Military Department
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas
  • Railroad Commission of Texas

The following additional resources have been activated:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS): Four firefighting strike teams from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), including 100 firefighters and 20 fire engines
  • Texas Military Department (TMD): Six helicopters with firefighting capability
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): Two firefighting brush trucks
  • Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (TX EMTF): Two paramedic/advanced life-support Wildland Fire Support Packages

This brings the activated TIFMAS resources to 10 strike teams including approximately 250 firefighters and 50 fire engines.

Texans in the areas of concern are encouraged to create an evacuation plan, heed the guidance of local officials, and create an emergency kit that includes supplies such as food and water, important documents, necessary prescriptions, and other personal items.

The newly-activated assets are mobilizing in addition to state resources that were rostered earlier in the week by the Texas A&M Forest Service, including:

  • Six TIFMAS strike teams comprised of approximately 150 firefighters and 30 fire engines
  • Fully-staffed task forces located across the state with additional personnel and equipment for support
  • Strategically-placed fireline supervisors, command staff, and incident commanders with advanced qualifications
  • Aviation resources including: two large airtankers, 12 single engine air tankers, four air attack platforms, three type 1 helicopters, two type 3 helicopters, and one aerial supervision module

Two TX EMTF Wildland Fire Support Packages and two Rapid Extraction Modules (REMs) remain on standby to be deployed if necessary.

Texans can visit tfsweb.tamu.edu and ready.gov/wildfires to access wildfire resources and safety tips.

Comments / 4

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Elevated Wildfire Danger Intensifies Across the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – The ongoing drought is deepening this week across the Concho Valley as elevated wildfire dangers increase daily.   Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday afternoon across the area and near elevated fire weather conditions are occurring in the Concho Valley and West Central Texas today.   Gusty southwest winds Wednesday will combine with high temperatures and low humidity to increase the risk of wildfires.  Any wildfires that develop through the end of the week will have the opportunity to spread rapidly…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Federal Officials Have Formally Approved a 2nd Interstate Highway for San Angelo

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The designation of future Interstate 27 (I-27) became official on Tuesday, March 15 as President Biden signed into law the appropriation bill. The designation recognizes the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas through San Angelo and Midland to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System.   President Biden signed into law the omnibus appropriation bill that designates future I-27 from Lubbock through Midland and San Angelo to Laredo. There are two central routes including one through Midland-Odessa and one that bypasses Midland…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Extreme Wildfire Danger Prompts Red Flag Warning for Monday

SAN ANGELO – Strong gusty winds, low humidity and extremely dry fuels have prompted meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley Monday afternoon and evening.   The threat of wildfires is greater because southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting higher will shift to the north Monday afternoon and increase in speed.   The winds combined with ample dry fuel and low humidity create conditions which exceed the threshold for a Red Flag Warning.   A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo City Council Set to Spend $62 Million on Hickory Water Supply Expansion Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City Council members Tuesday will consider spending $62 million for improving and expanding the Hickory Water Supply during their regular meeting.  The Hickory Water Supply wells are located on the Ford ranch south of Melvin, TX.   The Hickory Water Supply consists of four major components: wellfield; groundwater storage and pumping; transmission piping; and groundwater treatment using ion exchange technology. The current capacity of the Hickory system is approximately 9,400 acre-feet per year (ac-ft/yr). This project will expand the Hickory system to reliably…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo LIVE!

Investigation Reveals Why Bastrop Controlled Burn Raged Out of Control

AUSTIN—The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) released the findings of an independent panel reviewing the circumstances and cause of an escaped prescribed fire at Bastrop State Park. The findings of the review, also known as a facilitated learning analysis, communicate strengths of TPWD actions during the Rolling Pines Wildfire as well as recommendations for addressing deficiencies, which staff have begun incorporating into the department’s prescribed fire protocols.  The analysis provides a thorough review of the preparation, planning and execution of the prescribed fire, weather…
BASTROP, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Health Officials Report 1 Covid Fatality & 1 Patient Hospitalized Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials continue to report low Covid-19 statistics in Tom Green County with one new fatality and one patient hospitalized in San Angelo Wednesday.  Below is the daily COVID-19 report: March 9, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,861 Active cases: 99 Currently hospitalized: 1 New positives: 5 New deaths: 1 - Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 549 (355 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties)
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections & Hospitalizations Remain in the Low Single Digits

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo Health Department reported an additional 12 COVID-19 infections over the weekend. The following is the COVID-19 Report for March 7, 2022: Total Positive Infections: 40,850 New Positive Infections: 4 Active Infections: 88 Currently hospitalized: 1 New Fatalities: 1 Female, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 548 (354 from Tom Green County and 194 from other counties) The following is the COVID-19 Report for March 8, 2022: Total Positive Infections: 40,847 New Positive Infections: 5 Active Infections: 85…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Emergency Managers#Tdem#Soc#The Big Country#Texans
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Wildfire Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Red Flag Warning in effect Saturday afternoon for the Concho Valley.  According to the NWS, a combination of high winds, low humidity and extremely dry fuel have increased the threat of wildfires to a dangerous level today. Winds will shift to the west and increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph while relative humidities will drop to single digits.  Winter vegetation and other fuels have reached extremely dry levels so any wildfire that occurs will grow rapidly and could threaten people…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. Awards $2 Million in CO-OP Grants Across Texas

AUSTIN – Communities in Texas will have more opportunities to explore their natural surroundings thanks to grants awarded through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP). These 41 grant partnerships, totaling $2,048,678, will support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities throughout the state and build on $22 million already awarded by TPWD over the past 25 years. CO-OP grant recipients include churches, conservation groups, nature centers, non-profit organizations, school districts and municipalities. Funded projects range…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy