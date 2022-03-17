Yankees place Domingo German on 60-day IL

Anthony Rizzo’s signing was made official by the Yankees on Thursday, but the team needed to make a corresponding move to add the first baseman to the roster.

That move was not a favorable one for Domingo German.

The Yankee righty was placed on the 60-day IL on Thursday, after Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that German was likely to start the season on the IL due to a shoulder injury, which Boone described as “shoulder issues” that flared up in January.

German pitched 98.1 innings in 2021 after missing all of the shortened 2020 season to serve his domestic violence suspension. His workload was limited last season due to time spent on the IL for right shoulder inflammation.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch