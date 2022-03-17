ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB draft in LA July 17-19 in conjunction with All-Stars

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball's amateur draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19, its second straight season located at the city of the All-Star Game.

Baltimore will pick first after finishing a major league-worst 52-110 last season. In 2023, the top six selections with be determined by a weighted lottery involving all teams that don't reach this year's playoffs.

MLB will hold a draft combine at San Diego's Petco Park from June 14-20, the commissioner's office said Thursday. The top 300 prospects will be invited along with up to 30 additional players.

The draft will be 20 rounds under the new collective bargaining agreement between MLB ad the players' association, matching the total last year. The first two rounds, compensatory rounds and competitive balance rounds will be held on the first night, rounds three through 10 on July 18 and the final 10 rounds on the day of the All-Star Game.

Baltimore selected first twice before, picking right-hander Ben McDonald in 1989 and catcher Adley Rutschman in 2019.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

