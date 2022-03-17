ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jacobs set for Portsmouth return against Wycombe

Portsmouth are set to welcome back Michael Jacobs for their crunch League One clash with fellow play-off chasers Wycombe.

The winger has missed the last seven league games after picking up a knee injury but has been back in training for a week and could be thrown straight back in.

Fellow winger Marcus Harness is also available having completed his three-match ban.

Reeco Hackett (knee) will not feature again this season.

Wycombe will check on Jordan Obita.

The full-back has sat out the last two games through illness, with Joe Jacobson returning to the side in his place.

With Wanderers in good form, boss Gareth Ainsworth could select an unchanged team, but if he does make changes then on-loan midfielder Jack Young could be pushing for a full debut.

Curtis Thompson has not featured since sustaining a knee injury against Cheltenham a month ago.

