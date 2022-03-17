ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: It's déjà vu all over again in Walton County

By Letter to the editor
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
They did it again. Walton County commissioners got rid of another senior administrator by firing Deputy Administrator Dede Hinote, a 30-year employee.

Rather than privately address what could be a misunderstanding or unclear personnel policies regarding the use of a county credit card, documentation regarding her approved use of a county vehicle, and working from home for three days during the pandemic, commissioners blindsided her Tuesday in a public meeting.

Interim County Attorney Clay Adkinson admitted the county’s personnel policies are vague in places, and need clarification.

Chairman Mike Barker said he never talked with Hinote because she didn't report to him; instead, he brought the issue directly to the board. What he meant was, he wanted someone to make a motion to fire her.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell suggested Hinote migth have engaged in “criminal acts.” Hinote shot back that such an accusation was unfair, given that social media is quick to turn accusations into “facts.” This is the same commissioner who, earlier this year, wanted to increase her salary to almost $180,000.

In the public comment section, former TDC chief Jim Bagby called for a complete audit of commissioners’ activities.

Suzanne Harris, a local activist, told commissioners she made a public records request for their recent financial expenditures.

Thursday, commissioners made another effort to humiliate Hinote. (Commissioner Tony Anderson was absent.) Barker looked for a motion to terminate. Glidewell finally made the motion. Only after making the motion to terminate did they give her an opportunity to defend herself, which, she realized, was a waste of time. All four commissioners voted yes.

Hinote was given “no process” before she was declared guilty.

— Art Miller, Miramar Beach

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: LETTER: It's déjà vu all over again in Walton County

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

