ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cheltenham welcomes record crowd for Thursday action

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8uC6_0eiFMUaS00

Cheltenham welcomed an all-time record crowd for a single day’s racing when 73,754 people enjoyed the action on day three of this year’s Festival on Thursday.

The figure was nearly 2,000 more than the previous best attendance – 71,816 – on Gold Cup Day (Friday) at the Festival in 2019.

Ian Renton, managing director for the Jockey Club’s west region, said: “It’s always fantastic when St Patrick’s Day falls during Festival week and it was great to see a record crowd of 73,754 join us today – more people than we’ve ever welcomed to Cheltenham before.

“As well as some incredible performances and memorable celebrations in the winner’s enclosure, we’ve also enjoyed great weather today, which provided welcome relief for participants, spectators and especially our loyal and dedicated teams of employees around the racecourse, without whom we simply couldn’t run the Festival.

“I couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and the outcome of the Prestbury Cup, which is perfectly poised at 11-10 in Ireland’s favour going into the final day.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Punchestown possibility for Marie’s Rock

Punchestown is a possible next port of call for Marie’s Rock following her victory in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Though connections of the Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old have yet to discuss plans since her success on the opening day of the showpiece meeting, another Grade One target could be on the agenda in the shape of the Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle next month.
ANIMALS
newschain

Spades Are Trumps proves ace in Ulster National pack

Spades Are Trumps proved the ace in the pack when running out a convincing winner of the Randox Ulster National Handicap Chase at Downpatrick. The nine-year-old, owned by JP McManus, trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by 7lb claimer Mark McDonagh, led at the final fence and sped away from his rivals.
SPORTS
newschain

Mouthwatering clash between Cheltenham stars at Punchestown still in the mix

Connections of Constitution Hill are likely to consider next month’s Punchestown Festival for the ultra-impressive Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner. Owner Michael Buckley has yet to speak to trainer Nicky Henderson – but revealed his brilliant prospect will “probably” be given entries in both the Champion Novice Hurdle and the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey Club#The Jockey Club
newschain

No need for England to panic despite Six Nations setback, insists Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs has ruled out any sense of panic after England continued their countdown to the next World Cup with another underwhelming Guinness Six Nations. Twelve months after finishing fifth, England have slumped to the same number of defeats – three – but have clinched third place behind Grand Slam champions France and their closest rivals Ireland.
RUGBY
newschain

Brian Hughes continues in irresistible form

Brian Hughes’ seemingly unstoppable march to 200 winners continued apace at Carlisle on Sunday. The champion-elect teamed up with Donald McCain to take his tally for the season to 184, having recently become the first northern-based jockey to ever ride 150 winners in a campaign. Forpaddytheplumber (3-1) got the...
SPORTS
newschain

Covid spring booster invitations to start on Monday

Vulnerable people in England will begin receiving invitations for the spring Covid booster from Monday. People aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed will be able to book from 7am. The booster will be made available to around five million people, with 600,000 expected to receive invitations in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Rangers find a way to hit back and win at Dundee

Rangers kept in Celtic’s slipstream – but only just – after Connor Goldson’s late strike gave the disjointed Ibrox men a 2-1 win over Dundee at the Kilmac stadium. Christie Elliott stunned the visitors when he headed the cinch Premiership’s bottom side into the lead in the sixth minute, and the nervy champions failed to take advantage of a controversial penalty just before the break when captain James Tavernier hammered his spot-kick over the bar.
SOCCER
newschain

Lorraine Ugen and Marc Scott break Britain’s duck in Belgrade

Lorraine Ugen and Marc Scott ensured Great Britain avoided leaving the World Indoor Championships empty-handed. The pair claimed bronze in the long jump and 3000m respectively on Sunday just as it looked like the squad would return from Serbia without a medal for the first time since 1996. Ugen jumped...
WORLD
newschain

Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital

Rescuers have recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh’s capital, officials and survivors said. It was not clear immediately how many are still missing. Fire Service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

De Bromhead convinced Bob Olinger did not show his best

Henry de Bromhead is to give Bob Olinger a thorough check-up after having reason to believe he under-performed after being left the Turners Novices’ Chase at his mercy at Cheltenham. The seven-year-old was struggling some 12 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs when that horse dramatically fell at the final...
SPORTS
newschain

England lead West Indies by 281 at lunch on final day of second Test

England left themselves a maximum of two sessions to push for victory on the final day of the second Test against the West Indies, leading by 281 at lunch in Barbados. With a declaration surely under consideration during the interval, England had moved the game forward with some spirited scoring to reach 185 for six. In 24.5 overs they had piled up another 145 runs.
SPORTS
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst happy to take a win as Rangers game marred by stoppages

Giovanni van Bronckhorst noted the emotions of Rangers fans but made a plea for balance after the disrupted 2-1 win over Dundee at the Kilmac stadium. Christie Elliott stunned the visitors when he headed the cinch Premiership’s bottom side into the lead in the sixth minute and, just before the break, Gers captain James Tavernier hammered a penalty over the bar.
SOCCER
newschain

Kraigg Brathwaite stands firm as England forced to settle for second draw

England lost their battle of wills with Kraigg Brathwaite and drew the second Test against his West Indies side after a case of deja vu in Barbados. After falling six wickets short on the last day of the series opener in Antigua, England were once again forced to settle for stalemate at the Kensington Oval. On both occasions lifeless pitches and stiff West Indian will have trumped English endeavour, leaving all to play for in next week’s decider in Grenada.
SPORTS
newschain

Livingston boss David Martindale: Top six is still in our hands

Livingston manager David Martindale insists the only consolation from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Hearts was that a place in the cinch Premiership top six is still in his team’s hands. The Lions failed to get going at Tynecastle after losing to goals from Beni Baningime and Barrie McKay...
SOCCER
newschain

5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish football

Rangers secured a late victory over Dundee on Sunday to keep the cinch Premiership title race as it was going into the weekend. Celtic had gone six points clear on Saturday evening thanks to a 4-0 win over Ross County, while there were wins for Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Johnstone.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy