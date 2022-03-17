Cheltenham welcomes record crowd for Thursday action

Cheltenham welcomed an all-time record crowd for a single day’s racing when 73,754 people enjoyed the action on day three of this year’s Festival on Thursday.

The figure was nearly 2,000 more than the previous best attendance – 71,816 – on Gold Cup Day (Friday) at the Festival in 2019.

Ian Renton, managing director for the Jockey Club’s west region, said: “It’s always fantastic when St Patrick’s Day falls during Festival week and it was great to see a record crowd of 73,754 join us today – more people than we’ve ever welcomed to Cheltenham before.

“As well as some incredible performances and memorable celebrations in the winner’s enclosure, we’ve also enjoyed great weather today, which provided welcome relief for participants, spectators and especially our loyal and dedicated teams of employees around the racecourse, without whom we simply couldn’t run the Festival.

“I couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and the outcome of the Prestbury Cup, which is perfectly poised at 11-10 in Ireland’s favour going into the final day.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox