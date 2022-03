POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida.

Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision.

A Gel Gun, similar to the one used to injure a child in Seven Bridges. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. Felony charges could be filed against three juveniles.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the gel gun shooting of a sixth-grader in the community of Seven Bridges. The child sustained multiple welts on his body after he says several seventh-grade students — who live across the street in “The Bridges,” — entered the community and opened fire. Firing a Gel Gun at a person in Florida is felony.

After first calling for police assistance, the victim’s father told police he would not file charges, then called to say he would file charges, then again changed his mind to say he’d speak to members of his community to determine the appropriate action. In Florida — and in pretty much the entire United States — a homeowner’s association has no control over whether an individual swears out a criminal complaint against someone who injured their child.

The following is the verbatim of a police report obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. We have removed the names of the minors involved, however, any child charged with a felony would be subject to public disclosure under Florida Statute 119.

“ON 03-08-2022 AT APPROXIMATELY 7:35 PM, I RESPONDED TO THE ADDRESS OF

(REDACTED) IN SEVEN BRIDGES IN UNINCORPORATED DELAY BEACH, FLORIDA, REGARDING A JUVENILE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT BY OTHER JUVENILES WITH A BB GUN. UPON MY ARRIVAL, I MET WITH (THE VICTIM’S FATHER) SCOT ROSENBERG. SCOT INFORMED ME OF THE FOLLOWING: EARLIER THIS EVENING AT APPROXIMATELY 6:45 PM, HE FINISHED PLAYING BASKETBALL WITH (HIS SON) AT THE COMMUNITY’S BASKETBALL COURT WHEN SCOT LEFT (HIS SON) WHO STAYED AND CONTINUED TO PLAY BASKETBALL BY HIMSELF.

AT APPROXIMATELY 7:15 PM, (SCOT’S SON) RETURNED HOME AND TOLD SCOT THREE (3) OTHER JUVENILES HAD SHOT HIM WITH A GEL ORBEEZ GUN. SCOT EXPLAINED AN ORBEEZ GUN SHOT PACKS OF GEL THAT EXPLODED WHEN THEY MADE CONTACT WITH THE INTENDED TARGET. ACCORDING TO SCOT, (HIS SON) TOLD HIM WHEN HE EXITED THE CLUBHOUSE AND GOT

ON HIS BICYCLE, A JUVENILE NAMED (REDACTED) WAS HOLDING THE ORBEEZ GUN AND SHOT HIM WITH IT.

(THE SHOOTER) BEGAN TO RIDE AWAY ON HIS BIKE AND HANDED THE GUN TO ANOTHER JUVENILE WHO WAS PRESENT NAMED (REDACTED). (THAT CHILD) ALSO PROCEEDED TO SHOOT (THE VICTIM) WITH THE ORBEEZ GUN AS HE RODE AWAY ON HIS BICYCLE. ANOTHER JUVENILE GOT ONTO AN ELECTRIC SCOOTER WITH ANOTHER JUVENILE NAMED (REDACTED). THE TWO JUVENILES CHASED AFTER (THE VICTIM) AND CONTINUED TO SHOOT AT HIM. (THE VICTIM) TOLD HIS FATHER THE JUVENILES FOLLOWED HIM ALL THE WAY TO HIS HOUSE AND WERE SHOOTING AT HIM THE WHOLE TIME.

(THE VICTIM) ESTIMATED HE WAS STRUCK SEVERAL TIMES, WHICH INCLUDED HIS RIGHT LOWER BACK THE RIGHT BACKSIDE OF HIS NECK, AND TOP OF HIS HEAD. SCOT TOLD ME (HIS SON) KNOWS THE JUVENILES BECAUSE THEY ALL ATTEND (THE SAME SCHOOL). THE VICTIM IS IN THE SIXTH

GRADE, AND THE OTHER THREE JUVENILES ARE IN SEVENTH GRADE. ACCORDING TO SCOT (THE VICTIM) HAS PLAYED BASKETBALL WITH THEM AT THE CLUBHOUSE, BUT THEY HAVE NEVER PLAYED WITH THIS TYPE OF GUN OR SHOT EACH OTHER. THIS WAS THE FIRST TIME SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAS OCCURRED. IT SHOULD BE NOTED (THE VICTIM) WAS ALSO PRESENT AND CONVEYED TO ME WHAT HIS FATHER HAD DIVULGED. I ASKED (THE VICTIM) IF HE NEEDED MEDICAL ATTENTION, AND HE SAID NO. I DID OBSERVE A RED MARK LOCATED ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF (THE VICTIM’S) LOWER BACK.

THE RED MARK WAS PHOTOGRAPHED AND UPLOADED TO THE PBSO PHOTO LAB.

I ASKED SCOT ROSENBERG IF HE WANTED TO PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THE JUVENILES, AND HE SAID NO. SCOT REQUESTED DEPUTIES MAKE CONTACT WITH THE JUVENILE’S PARENTS AND EXPLAIN TO THEM THE CONSEQUENCES THAT THEY COULD BE CRIMINALLY CHARGED IF THIS INCIDENT WERE TO HAPPEN AGAIN. SCOT COMPLETED A SWORN WRITTEN STATEMENT AND INDICTED ON THE STATEMENT HE DID NOT WANT TO PRESS CHARGES. D/S S. PISCITELLI ID # 38451 SPOKE TO THE PARENTS OF JUVENILES AND ALL OF THE PARENTS EXPRESSED REMORSE AND CONCERN FOR WHAT THEIR CHILD HAD DONE. D/S PISCITELLI EXPLAINED TO THEM THAT CRIMINAL CHARGES COULD HAVE BEEN PRESSED AND WOULD BE PRESSED IF ANOTHER INCIDENT LIKE THIS OCCURRED.”

On March 10th, the file was updated:

“I SPOKE WITH ROSENBERG VIA PHONE. ROSENBERG EXPLAINED TO ME THAT HE CHANGED HIS MIND, AND I EXPLAINED TO HIM THAT THE CASE WOULD BE FORWARDED TO THE STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THEIR REVIEW AND SUBSEQUENT APPROVAL OF AN ARREST WARRANT REGARDING THE THREE INDIVIDUALS. AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE CONVERSATION, ROSENBERG TOLD ME HE WAS NOT SURE IF HE WANTED TO PRESS CHARGES. FURTHERMORE, HE WAS GOING TO MEET WITH MEMBERS OF HIS COMMUNITY TO DISCUSS THEIR OPTIONS REGARDING UNAUTHORIZED JUVENILES ENTERING THE COMMUNITY. THEREFORE, HE WOULD CONTACT ME AND INFORM ME OF HIS FINAL DECISION OF WANTING TO PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES.”

As BocaNewsNow.com reported last week, prosecutors in Volusia County — near Orlando — arrested a teen also accused of shooting another teen with an Orbeez Gel Gun. That teen is now facing felony charges.

…Developing…

