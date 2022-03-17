Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash

Well, South Jersey certainly has been the place to spot some pretty epic wildlife these days, huh?. It all started with the alleged cougar sighting in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, back in early March. According to a Galloway resident, she was out with her dog and claims to have seen a cougar that got within a few feet from both her and her dog. The woman said she knows the difference between a bobcat and a cougar and has no doubt that it was the latter.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO