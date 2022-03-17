ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash

By Eddie Davis
 3 days ago
At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey. 6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about...

