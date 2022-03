WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on March 1 at approximately 11:19 a.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division, with the assistance of other units, executed search warrants in the 2300 block of North Pine Street following an investigation. Police took 58-year-old Richard Gist into custody without incident and recovered 8.8 grams of cocaine, 5.1 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,115 in currency.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO