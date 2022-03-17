ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida to update COVID-19 data less frequently than all other states

By Ginny Beagan, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

Here's what's happening

- Florida to update COVID-19 data less frequently than all other states. While most states report coronavirus data directly to the public multiple times a week or daily, the Florida Health Department announced Friday the state would switch to updating its data every other week. Read the story here.

- New antiviral COVID-19 medications nowhere to be found on Space Coast. Two antiviral COVID-19 medications approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA since December are nowhere to be found in Brevard County, forcing residents seeking it to either hold off on the treatment or to drive hours to get it. FLORIDA TODAY has the story for its subscribers.

- Canadian Forces Snowbirds to be replaced by U.S. Navy fighter jets in Titusville air show. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have scrubbed the start of their 2022 show season due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent inclement weather. Scheduled appearances in Florida, New York, and Michigan are officially cancelled. They will no longer co-headline the upcoming Space Coast International Air Show, which takes place May 21 and 22 at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville. Read the full story here.

- Can I get a refund on theme park tickets? Not usually, but here's what you can get. While it may feel like travel is returning to normal with mask mandates lifting in many places and COVID-19-related hospitalizations taking a dive in recent months, COVID-19 can still ruin the best laid vacation plans. Theme parks don't want guests to visit if they have COVID-19 and not all parks are as flexible as they were earlier in the pandemic. Find out what kinds of ticket accommodations are available at some of the most popular theme parks here.

COVID info to know

COVID-19 will be an issue for a long time to come, and we think more education is better. Here's what you need to know.

ABOUT COVID

AVOIDING COVID

  • Are N95 and KN95 masks reusable and how should you store them?

TESTING

DO YOU HAVE COVID?

  • Long COVID: Why aren't my symptoms going away? Why did they come back? Am I a long-hauler?

Anything else you want to know? Ask your questions here.

Ginny's note of the day: Happy St. Patty's Day. Or is it St. Paddy's Day? If there has to be a winner, the correct abbreviation of the holiday is St. Paddy's Day, because Saint Patrick's name in Gaelic is Pádraig, and the nickname for Pádraig is Paddy. Sláinte!

Here's what else is happening with the coronavirus in Florida today.

— Ginny Beagan, vbeagan@gannett.com

