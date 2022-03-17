ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VA expert discusses impact of alcohol on teeth

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

(WFXR) — Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday known for drinking beer, eating corned beef and cabbage, and making everything green! However, something you don’t want to turn green, no matter the day, is your teeth.

Jeremy Butterfield from Delta Dental of Virginia stopped by “WFXR News at Noon” to speak with Amanda Kenney about how to keep those pearly whites healthy, especially when consuming alcohol.

