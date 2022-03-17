ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Smart Start expanding service to support newborns, families in Henderson, Polk counties

By Staff Reports
Times-News
 3 days ago

Smart Start Partnership for Children (SSPFC), a local early childhood nonprofit, launched Family Connects Henderson County in October 2021 as a pilot offering virtual nurse home visits to families with newborns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTrHA_0eiFLADN00

Now expanding to support more families, the only requirements are that families reside in Henderson County or Polk County and deliver their baby at AdventHealth Hendersonville or Pardee Hospital, according to a news release from SSPFC.

Family Connects visits are free and expand the continuum of care for the entire family during the newborn stage. This service is the result of a partnership between SSPFC, local hospitals, medical providers and community partners driven by a common understanding that all families are vulnerable after the birth of a child, the release says.

Family Connects Henderson County offers visits in English or Spanish, with translation services available for many other languages.

“Being able to break down any language barriers and make connections with these families has been very special. We have the potential to help so many families, and I am so proud to be a part of it,” said Karen Escobar, one of three Family Connects nurse home visitors.

“We are so thrilled to be able to provide this valuable service to all families who give birth in both of our Henderson County hospitals. Our community has such amazing resources for families, and we are excited to connect families to the things they need so early in their child’s life,” said Kelly Hart, Program Director and Family Connects Henderson County Site Administrator at SSPFC.

Family Connects is evidence-based and provides between one and three home visits beginning at about three weeks of age, regardless of income or demographic risk. Participating families will receive a tele-health visit from a registered nurse who addresses newborn and postpartum health concerns, responds to immediate needs for support such as breastfeeding and home safety, links families to community services and helps new parents learn to better connect with their infants.

Family support even continues after the visit – participating families receive a gift in the mail after their visit, including parent education materials, referral information from their visit, a $25 Ingles gift card and other goodies for the parents and babies, according to the release. After several weeks, a Family Connects staff person reaches out to families to make sure their needs are still being met.

This partnership was made possible by Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five funding. North Carolina was one of 20 states and territories awarded a three-year renewal grant starting in 2020. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $40.2 million to NCDHHS.

Times-News

