BBBS Column: Bowl for the future

Bigs, Littles, and supporters united on Saturday, March 5 for Big Brothers Big Sisters annual “Bowl For Kids' Sake” aptly themed “Bowl for the Future.”

Teams gathered to bowl and participated in the futuristic theme, dressing up as robots, aliens and other future-minded personas. BBBS was pleased to be back in person this year after being sequestered online due to COVID-19 in 2021 and would like to extend a special thanks to Tarheel Lanes for their generous accommodation and support. Thirty-three teams bowled two games in one of two time slots. Teams were composed of supporters, local businesses, non-profits, council members and numerous Bigs and Littles.

Prizes were awarded to the most funds raised by an individual, most funds raised by a team, and best futuristic costume. Attendees were given the opportunity to express their creativity by building and bringing in their interpretation of a futuristic robot. One Little, Eddie, welded a rolling dog robot with the help of his Big, Bill Ford. The pair share a love of cars and mechanics and worked on the work of art together with Bill “cutting out the difficult pieces” and Eddie proudly “doing all of the welding." This dynamic duo is a newer match and “hit it off right away.” Their shared project is a perfect tangible example of the mutual benefits of the Big-Little relationship.

Thanks to the efforts of the participants, volunteers, supporters and the advisory council, a grand total of $24,000 was raised. Big Brothers Big Sisters Henderson County would like to extend a big “thank you” to our event sponsors SELEE Corporation, The Christman Foundation, The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness, GBS Lumber, Fazio Design, Aeroflow Healthcare, Champion Comfort Experts, HiViz LED, Mills River Family Dental, Margo Barbee with Beverly Hanks Realtors, First Citizens in Mills River, and Advent Health. We would also like to recognize Kilwins of Hendersonville for donating prizes, WTZQ for putting us on the air and Hot Dog World for providing lunch to all bowlers and volunteers. We are thrilled to be a part of a community that continuously shows up to support our youth and their development.

Every dollar raised supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina’s mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBS selects and matches mentors with children facing adversity and provides ongoing activities, training, and support services for both families and volunteers to foster a lasting and beneficial connection. Littles not only get a mentor in their match with a Big, but also a friend who pours into their life and enables them to build higher aspirations for themselves. This support facilitates academic improvement, personal growth, development of life skills and improved self-confidence for Littles as well as enriching the lives of Bigs. As this year’s event theme suggests, the Big-Little relationship provides the Little with the support necessary to have a bright, successful future.

BBBS is always looking for Bigs to place with our growing list of Littles waiting for a match. One long-time Big, Barrie Christman, expressed, “As a Big Sister over the last six years, I’ve watched my Little develop and grow into a terrific young lady and college-bound senior. It’s easily the most fun and impactful thing I’ve ever done.”

If you would like more information about becoming a Big, reach out to Erin Erickson at erine@bbbswnc.org or visit www.bbbswnc.org.