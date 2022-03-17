ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

LWV invites middle schoolers to enter video contest focused on protecting the environment

By Staff Reports
Times-News
 3 days ago

The League of Women Voters of Henderson County has announced its 2022 Short Video Contest with a focus on what young people can do to protect the environment in Henderson County.

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students are invited to share their passion by making a creative and informative video that is two to four minutes in length.

The LWVHC will award first- and second-place prizes of $250/$100 Amazon gift cards. Area merchants supporting this LWV educational endeavor have donated gift certificates and free passes for the first 10 entries, according to a news release from LWV.

The deadline for entries is April 8. Winners will announced on Earth Day, Friday, April 22. Judging this year’s contest will be Graham Fields, assistant to the president of Advent Health and chair of Chamber of Commerce Education Committee; Jeff Jennings, president of ECO and a Founder of Friends of DuPont Forest; and Lucy Butler, who serves on the Henderson County Environment Advisory Committee and is a co-lead volunteer with Mountain True’s water quality program.

This contest is open to all middle school students, public, private, or homeschooled in grades 6, 7, 8.

For more information about the contest and how to enter, go to www.lwvhcnc.org and click on the link at the top of the home page.

