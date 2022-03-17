ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stacey Abrams makes cameo as United Earth president on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVLND_0eiFL5sz00

( The Hill ) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) has beamed up to a much higher office, making a cameo as president of the United Earth on the season 4 finale of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The former state lawmaker is a known fan of the Star Trek brand — she previously hosted a virtual fundraiser with cast members for now-Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock (D) and took part in a “Trek the vote to victory” event to drum up support for then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden .

But Abrams’s fandom reached warp speed Thursday with the most recent episode of Paramount+’s “Discovery.”

“Nothing to discuss,” Abrams-as-president told Federal Federation President Laira Rillak, played by Chelah Horsdal, towards the end of the episode, according to Deadline .

“United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words,” she added.

Showrunner Michelle Paradise told IndieWire in an interview that she is still in awe that Abrams appeared on the season finale.

“Honestly, the number of times I’ve seen the episode, every time I see her face, I’m like, ‘Wow, that really happened. That’s awesome,’” she said.

Paradise said she “would love” to see Abrams appear on another episode of the show, but she noted that the gubernatorial candidate is “certainly busy doing other things.”

The Hill has reached out to Abrams for more comment.

Abrams is currently the only Democrat running for governor of the Peach State, her second time vying for the post after she narrowly lost in 2018. It is unclear who she will face in the general election as incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue duke it out for the GOP nomination.

It is also possible that Abrams’s Star Trek cameo was meant as practice for her political future. In May, Abrams said she “absolutely” hopes to serve as president of the United States one day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is a science fiction series that revolves around the adventures of Captain Burnham and the crew of the starship Discovery. Set a decade before ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ the seventh series in the franchise revolves around the Starfleet officer and her crew as they come across new worlds and life forms on their journey.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Move Over Tyler Perry! A Black Woman Will Own A $135 Multi-Million Dollar Production Studio In Atlanta

A Black woman is now a majority owner of a new multi-million dollar Film/Television studio in Atlanta, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Tammy Williams has over 25 years of experience in the Film/Television industry. She has written and produced a plethora of projects such as films, biographies, documentaries, entertainment, and network news, according to her biography on IMDB.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Paradise
Person
Chelah Horsdal
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Raphael
Person
David Perdue
WSPA 7News

Stacey Abrams seeks access now to unlimited fundraising

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is asserting that she should be allowed to immediately begin using a committee that can raise unlimited funds. The state Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are telling state ethics officials that Abrams should have access to what Georgia calls a leadership committee now. That’s […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Cameo#Democratic#Paramount#Federal Federation#Indiewire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy