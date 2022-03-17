ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PHOTOS: 2 men fire at Bronx apartment door: NYPD

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men fired shots at a Bronx apartment door overnight last week, police said Thursday as they released photos of the duo.

According to authorities, the two suspects approached an apartment door on March 7 at 1:38 a.m. inside of 1770 Montgomery Avenue in the Bronx and began to bang on it. The men then discharged a firearm, striking the front door of the apartment before fleeing on foot.

One suspect is around 25-years-old, 5'5" to 5'11" tall, with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is around 25-years-old, 5'5" to 5'11" tall, with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black and dark blue hooded jacket, black pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Public Safety
