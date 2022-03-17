ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NOAA releases spring weather predictions: What to expect where you live

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YReUz_0eiFKuYU00

(NEXSTAR) – Forecasters at the National Weather Service released their new three-month outlook Thursday, giving us a preview of what’s in store for spring weather nationwide.

First and foremost, La Niña is set to hold strong until the summer, the outlook confirmed. La Niña affects weather in the U.S. by typically bringing drier conditions to the southern half of the country and more precipitation to pockets of the northern half.

You can see the effects of La Ni ña on the spring weather outlook in the map below. A huge swath of the country – from Oregon and Northern California, through the Mountain West and Plains, down to Texas and the Gulf – is predicted to see drier-than-normal spring weather.

When will La Niña end?

There are two bullseyes of especially dry conditions predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center: one over the Texas panhandle and one over Utah and Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qlcuw_0eiFKuYU00

The only part of the continental U.S. expected to see above-normal precipitation the next three months is some of the Great Lakes region.

Much of the Western U.S. is already plagued by drought conditions . If NOAA’s predictions for the next three months hold true, the drought will only worsen as the region heads into its driest summer months.

Permanent daylight saving time has been tried before – and it didn’t go well

It’s not just going to be dry – in most states it’s also going to be hot, the outlook indicates. The vast majority of states can expect a hot spring, especially New Mexico, Texas and Western Oklahoma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2NLY_0eiFKuYU00

Only a tiny sliver of the country, in the Pacific Northwest, is forecast to see a cool spring.

The Hawaiian islands aren’t shown on the maps above, but are expected to see above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation over the next three months, the National Weather Service predicts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

Another overnight accident in Erie left first responders with a big mess on their hands. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of West 26th and Poplar streets in Erie. That’s where a driver smashed into the back of a trailer, overturning the vehicle. Once on the scene, fire crews found the car […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gun found by hotel cleaning crew

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Fairview hotel cleaning crew recently made a surprising discovery. On Jan. 2, following a guest checkout, the cleaning crew at Quality Inn at the 6400 block of Sterrettania Road worked to ready the room for the next guest and discovered a handgun with a holster. The Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Person in custody after standoff at Presque Isle State Park

One person is in custody after a lengthy standoff at Presque Isle State Park. Calls came in around 5 p.m. Friday evening for reports of a man with a weapon on Beach 10. As a “Safety concern” police temporarily closed down part of the park. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s […]
ERIE, PA
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Star

Researchers Make Startling Find While Mapping Ocean Floor

Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently — an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Noaa
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings heavy snow through Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the Four Corners and around the northern mountains Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of I-40 and the west mountains during the day, and road conditions will deteriorate. Temperatures are freezing in the northeast highlands, where a back door cold front is bringing in arctic […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 48-plus inches of snow expected to hit parts of Colorado

Come Monday afternoon, weather is about to start changing around Colorado, with a major winter storm setting up to hit the state. This round of snow is expected to stretch from Monday around noon through Thursday morning, dropping more than 48 inches of snow in some parts of the state. A first wave is expected Monday through Tuesday morning, with another heavier wave of widespread snow expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox News

Massive earthquake could hit Bay Area at any time, scientists say

Scientists are warning that a massive earthquake could strike California's Bay Area at any moment. In a new USA Today report, earthquake engineering expert Keith Porter – who works on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) HayWired Scenario – provided a detailed look at theoretical calamity. The hypothetical scenario...
HAYWARD, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the States Most Likely to Be Hit by a Tsunami

An eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano triggered tsunami warnings throughout much of the Pacific, including the West Coast of the United States. It was a reminder of how dangerous these huge surges of water can be. On Christmas 2004, an earthquake under the Indian ocean triggered waves of water that killed over 230,000 people, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
ASTRONOMY
AZFamily

Spring storms moving into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny and windy weather is expected for your Thursday as our latest spring storm arrives in Arizona. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of 73 degrees. Winds will pick up to about 15-25 miles per hour as a cold front pushes through the Valley by the afternoon hours. Rain is still pretty unlikely for the deserts, but there’s a slight chance of light showers this evening in the metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX21News.com

Snow moving into southern Colorado tonight through Thursday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Snow is increasing for the Pikes Peak Region as a front moves overhead Wednesday evening. Cold air will move in quickly behind it as snow expands south and east and temperatures will drop into the teens. Snow will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy