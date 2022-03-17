The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Warriors Game

View the original article to see embedded media.

From Steph Curry getting into his bag early to a vintage Marcus Smart play, Robert Williams protecting the rim, and Smart and the Timelord connecting on an alley-oop pass thrown from nearly half-court, here are the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Warriors game.

Chef Curry Gets Cookin' Early

Stephen Curry gets Al Horford matched up with him in transition. He goes right at him, then slams on the brakes, steps back, and swishes the three to break the ice for Golden State.

Unfortunately, that was Curry's only basket of the night. He left the game after injuring his left foot when it got caught underneath Marcus Smart when the two of them were pursuing a loose ball.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Curry sprained a ligament in his foot, and there's optimism he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April.

Vintage Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart perfectly times his leap and picks off Curry's pass, pulling in a one-handed interception that draws an audible reaction from the crowd at Chase Center. And he made sure to convert the turnover into points at the other end, taking it in for a layup.

Robert Williams Denies Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole thinks he has a layup after a give-and-go with Damion Lee, but Robert Williams swoops in to protect the rim, registering one of his game-high four blocks.

The Timelord Does it Again!

Even when the Warriors thought they had Robert Williams beat backdoor, the Timelord recovered to protect the rim. This time, he uses his pterodactyl-like wingspan to swat Otto Porter's layup from behind. Even better, this one leads to a Jaylen Brown three at the other end.

Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, Robert Williams Takes Care of the Rest

Smart's a skosh in front of the logo when he delivers this dime to Williams, who sells that he's setting a pindown for Jayson Tatum, then dives to the rim for the jam.

