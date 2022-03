PITTSBURGH – Ohio State was starting to make a charge, and Kyle Young was wrapped up in it. With a Sweet 16 berth on the line, No. 2 seed Villanova had flexed its muscles on the seventh-seeded Buckeyes to build a lead as high as 15 points during the second half. But rather than succumb to a blowout, Ohio State revved up its offense and scored on 10 of 11 possessions to pull within 57-51 with 8:55...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO