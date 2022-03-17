In-person FestivALL Charleston returns this summer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fully in-person FestivALL Charleston returns this summer person after two years of virtual and hybrid events. The 15-day festival will celebrate its 18th year from June 12 to June 26.
FestivALL will showcase local, regional, national and international entertainers and artists in over 40 venues around Charleston.
Schedule of Events:
- Sunday, June 12: Carriage Trail Walk
- Saturday, June 18: Charleston Main Streets’ Ice Cream & the Arts in Elk City
- Saturday, June 18: Dance FestivALL featuring Canadian company Tentacle Tribe
- Saturday, June 25: Wine & Jazz Music Festival produced by Fund for the Arts
- Sunday, June 26: Air Play presented by WV International Yeager Airport
- Sunday, June 26: Mountain Stage Radio Show featuring James McMurtry, Sammy Rae and The Friends, Natalie Hemby and more.
Ongoing Events:
- Wednesday, June 1–Sunday, June 26: “Show your Pride” Window Display Contest hosted by Rainbow Pride of WV
- Wednesday, June 8–Sunday, June 26: Charleston Area Alliance’s Downtown Open pop-up putt putt course
- Sunday, June 12–Sunday June 26: ARTbus
- Sunday, June 12–Sunday June 26: The FestivALL Porch Parade
- June 17–19 and June 24–26: Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “Ain’t Misbehavin'”
- Saturday, June 25–Sunday, June 26: Children’s Art Fair
“There is truly something for everyone at FestivALL and we can’t wait to experience it ALL with you in June!” FestivALL Executive Director Maria Belcher said. “Keep an eye out for our schedule to hit shops, restaurants, and businesses around town in May – and you can always check out festivallcharleston.com as events are announced. With so much to see and do, you’ll want to start saving the dates!”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0