CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fully in-person FestivALL Charleston returns this summer person after two years of virtual and hybrid events. The 15-day festival will celebrate its 18th year from June 12 to June 26.

FestivALL will showcase local, regional, national and international entertainers and artists in over 40 venues around Charleston.

Schedule of Events:

Sunday, June 12: Carriage Trail Walk

Saturday, June 18: Charleston Main Streets’ Ice Cream & the Arts in Elk City

Saturday, June 18: Dance FestivALL featuring Canadian company Tentacle Tribe

Saturday, June 25: Wine & Jazz Music Festival produced by Fund for the Arts

Sunday, June 26: Air Play presented by WV International Yeager Airport

Sunday, June 26: Mountain Stage Radio Show featuring James McMurtry, Sammy Rae and The Friends, Natalie Hemby and more.

Ongoing Events:

Wednesday, June 1–Sunday, June 26: “Show your Pride” Window Display Contest hosted by Rainbow Pride of WV

Wednesday, June 8–Sunday, June 26: Charleston Area Alliance’s Downtown Open pop-up putt putt course

Sunday, June 12–Sunday June 26: ARTbus

Sunday, June 12–Sunday June 26: The FestivALL Porch Parade

June 17–19 and June 24–26: Charleston Light Opera Guild’s “Ain’t Misbehavin'”

Saturday, June 25–Sunday, June 26: Children’s Art Fair

“There is truly something for everyone at FestivALL and we can’t wait to experience it ALL with you in June!” FestivALL Executive Director Maria Belcher said. “Keep an eye out for our schedule to hit shops, restaurants, and businesses around town in May – and you can always check out festivallcharleston.com as events are announced. With so much to see and do, you’ll want to start saving the dates!”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.