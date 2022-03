Though some New York Yankees fans would tell you otherwise, the vast majority of the base wishes Gary Sánchez well on the next step of his journey. A week ago, we all thought a decision would likely come at the end of the season when Sánchez reached the first free agency period of his career. A once-promising career dipped significantly beginning in 2018, rebounded in the first half of 2019, then cratered deeper and deeper after he was named to the All-Star team that season.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO