Letter: Thank you for donation to PACC

By Janice Orum, SaddleBrooke
 3 days ago

I am a volunteer at Pima Animal Shelter (PACC). On Friday I was working my shift at the greeter desk when a young man came in saying he had some donations and wondered where to...

Related
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to Gumbo Cook-Off Supporters

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors and volunteers for making the 10th Annual Carnaval de Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off a tremendous success. Special thanks to our sponsors: Riverwalk Casino, Visit Mississippi, International Paper, Capital City Beverage, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, Newbreak Communications, Delta Bank, Trustmark National Bank, McDonald’s, Super Junior, The Liquor Store, Ameristar Casino, Slippin Slidin Water Slides, Waste Management, Martin’s at Midtown, 601 Sports, McAlister’s and Macarons by AK. We would also like to thank our great Cajun Gumbo Cook-off teams. The competition was stiff and the gumbo was delicious. We sincerely appreciate the difficult task that our gumbo judges had and we thank them for their time and expertise. This year we welcomed a separate set of judges who determined the best-decorated booth and most spirited. As always, thanks go to Legal Tender for providing the great party music. Special thanks to Stacey Mahoney for designing our 10th Annual t-shirt. We still have some for sale at the Coca-Cola Museum, Frederick’s and the SCHF.
Thankful for nurses’ care [letter]

I want to say that the slogan “Heroes work here” at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is most appropriate. I recently spent several hours being comfortable and cared for by a wonderful nurse, Charlene. She was extra special in caring for me. I wish to thank her and the other nurses who looked after me in the diagnostic department.
Group thanks for breakfast [letter]

We wanted to thank Amber, who bought us our breakfast earlier this year at Square Mile Public House in Mountville. We intend to pay forward her kindness and generosity. Also thank you, Allison, for your always great service. Pierce Atwater, East Hempfield Township. Nick Santinello, Warwick Township. Don “Pop” Carr,...
Letter to the Editor: Thank You to Lawmakers for Helping Health Care System Rebuild

At the close of the state legislative session, the team at Valley View Health Center is grateful for state leaders’ investments to our health care system. The last two years have been especially difficult for health care workers, including community health centers like Valley View Health Center. We are especially grateful to our representatives to Olympia in helping us rebuild from COVID’s financial and workforce impacts.
Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Thurston Commissioner Tye Menser

I want to thank Tye Menser for serving as Thurston County commissioner these last four years. I have watched many Tuesday commission meetings and am impressed with his intelligence, patience and thoroughness. Tye is always prepared for meetings and does his homework. His reward for outstanding service is to be...
