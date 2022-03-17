Letter: Thank you for donation to PACC

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors and volunteers for making the 10th Annual Carnaval de Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off a tremendous success. Special thanks to our sponsors: Riverwalk Casino, Visit Mississippi, International Paper, Capital City Beverage, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation, Newbreak Communications, Delta Bank, Trustmark National Bank, McDonald’s, Super Junior, The Liquor Store, Ameristar Casino, Slippin Slidin Water Slides, Waste Management, Martin’s at Midtown, 601 Sports, McAlister’s and Macarons by AK. We would also like to thank our great Cajun Gumbo Cook-off teams. The competition was stiff and the gumbo was delicious. We sincerely appreciate the difficult task that our gumbo judges had and we thank them for their time and expertise. This year we welcomed a separate set of judges who determined the best-decorated booth and most spirited. As always, thanks go to Legal Tender for providing the great party music. Special thanks to Stacey Mahoney for designing our 10th Annual t-shirt. We still have some for sale at the Coca-Cola Museum, Frederick’s and the SCHF.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO