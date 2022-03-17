Where's the beef: Modern Woodmen present Of One Accord with $1K meat donation

Stephen and David Blom, members of the Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 385, dropped off donations to Youth and Shelter Services on March 8. Modern Woodmen’s Brain Health: Keep It Top of Mind campaign is a nationwide initiative that focuses on raising awareness of brain and mental health in the community each quarter of 2022. The donations included snacks, bottled water and kindness kits that could be used during therapy sessions. Pictures from left to right are: Abbi Mapes, Stephen Blom, David Blom, Sam Fox, Darcy Andersen and Misty Smith. All in the photo are employees of YSS except for the Bloms.

