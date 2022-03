ALBION, MI – Albion residents no longer need to look far for their grocery needs after a new market has opened downtown. Superior Street Mercantile, 217 S. Superior St., opened on New Year’s Eve, making it the first independent market in town in more than three decades. It’s a project of the nonprofit Albion Reinvestment Corporation’s “Big Albion Plan” to revitalize downtown with residential and commercial properties, officials said.

ALBION, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO