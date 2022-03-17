Worcester Prep students celebrate Twin Twosday

International Women’s Day, which took place Tuesday, featured celebrations hosted by the Working Women’s Network and the Women’s Network at Yale. A number of established women’s groups on campus celebrated International Women’s Day, hosting events ranging from a social media campaign led by the Women’s Working Network, or WWN, to a movie night led by the Women’s Network at Yale, or TWN. Campus events echoed the International Women’s Day’s theme of #BreakingTheBias, which seeks to recognize both the conscious and unconscious biases which make it difficult for women to move ahead in their careers as compared to their male counterparts.
Comments / 0