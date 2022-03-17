Exceptional students honored in Avondale school district

Six students in the Agua Fria high school district were honored Wednesday evening by the school board and district superintendent for academic excellence and outstanding character.

One student per campus, including the district’s online academy, was nominated to receive the Student Excellence Award by their principal, counselor or teacher.

Winners of the Student Excellence Award are:

• Jacqueline Jara Silva – Agua Fria High School

• Jacob Fisher – Canyon View High School

• Dionicka Johnson- Coldwater Academy/Agua Fria Online

• Adan Rios – Desert Edge High School

• Abigail Tuufuli – Millennium High School

• Yasseen Albubsayr- Verrado High School

Students were invited to attend the Wednesday board meeting at the district office to receive an award certificate from district Superintendent Mark Yslas.

Fisher, Tuufuli and Rios attended the meeting in person.

“The students we are honoring tonight are strong in their academic pursuits and have been identified as leaders among their classmates for their contribution to their school, achievements in extracurricular activities and betterment of our community,” said district spokesperson Megan Griego.

“While each student has a different and unique story and very specific reasons for being selected for the award, as a collective these students are a shining example of our future,” she said.

