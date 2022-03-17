ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

University of Providence vice president of athletics resigns after 6 years

By Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruwf7_0eiFGlQf00

Dave Gantt, Vice President of Athletics at the University of Providence, has formally announced that he is leaving the school after six years of service.

His resignation will be effective the end of June.

Since joining the university in 2016, he has directed major changes, growth and improvements for the Athletics Program, resulting in the formation and education of over 320 student athletes. Gantt’s successes have carried throughout his years at UP, as student athletes make up nearly 70% of recent freshman classes.

Under Dave’s leadership, Argos Athletics has enjoyed a variety of impressive accomplishments, including the University of Providence volleyball team’s recent run to an Elite 8 finish in the NAIA tournament in 2021.

The University has also enjoyed numerous Argo appearances in Conference or National Championships under Gantt's direction, including men’s wrestling; women’s wrestling; men’s soccer; women’s basketball; men’s basketball; multiple individual performances in track and field; and currently in men’s hockey. UP believes these successes are due in part to Gantt’s role in developing a student-athlete philosophy focused on “Winning the 3 Cs ⁠— win in the Classroom, win on the Court and win in the Community.”

“Since day one, I’ve held the opportunity to lead Athletics at the University of Providence in the highest regard, as well as a way to pay forward what I learned from Father McInnis in my time here as an undergrad," Gantt said. "I am very grateful for my collaborative interactions with Sister Lucille Dean, Dr. Tony Aretz, Father Oliver Doyle, and many other valued colleagues.

"I believe our Campus Leadership, Coaches, Athletics Staff, Faculty, Support Staff and most importantly, our Student Athletes have all done great work in solidifying the reinstatement and growth Argo athletics over the previous decades. I am also grateful for the many people and businesses in our community who have been so gracious in their financial and volunteer support of Argo Athletics.”

Gantt has brought with him more than 35 years of experience as a high school, collegiate, international coach, educator and mentor in NAIA, NCAA Division 1 and World League levels of athletics. Immediately prior to his time at the University of Providence, he spent seven seasons as the head volleyball coach for Gonzaga University, raising the team’s RPI from 272 to 91, with an impressive low of 35 in 2015, receiving the first top 25 votes in program history. Gantt also served as an assistant coach for Team USA men’s volleyball in the quadrennium prior to the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

The University of Providence (UP) is a private, Roman Catholic liberal arts university founded in 1932 by the Sisters of Providence. The University of Providence honors the Sisters’ vision today by providing a mission-driven education to those that need it the most. UP is located in Great Falls, Montana, and offers both undergraduate and graduate level liberal arts programs and health programs. For more information, visit www.uprovidence.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Sports
Great Falls, MT
College Sports
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Education
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Equifax, Experian, TransUnion to remove majority of medical debts from consumers' credit reports

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion have announced they will collectively remove nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines from credit reports. Starting July 1, paid medical collection debt will no longer be included on consumer credit reports. In addition, the time period before unpaid medical collection debt would appear on a consumer’s report will be increased from 6 months to one year, offering consumers more time to address their debt with insurance and healthcare providers before it is reported.
HEALTH
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

520
Followers
406
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy