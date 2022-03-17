ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartville, OH

Hartville Village Council member resigns, criticizes Juneteenth vote on way out

By Sam Zern, The Repository
 3 days ago
HARTVILLE – Village Council is in need of a new member following the resignation of Jeffrey Miller.

Miller was in his second term, set to end in 2025, when he resigned Wednesday morning.

His main reasoning for stepping down is the fact that he will be moving out of Hartville in the near future, but said Thursday he felt at odds with the rest of council.

"I also wasn't a fan of the direction that I think council was trying to push, so it kind of helped to secure that decision," Miller said.

He said that he's been pushing for progress on renovating a village property earmarked for the new police station – a project the village can't move forward with over lack of funds – but feels as though the rest of council does not prioritize it as he does.

"I felt that some of council was more worried about paving roads than protecting our safety services, our employees who it's our job to protect them and provide them secure facility to perform their duties," Miller said. "I'm not saying streets are not important. I'm just I'm saying the police are more important than the streets at this juncture."

Hartville Council rejects Juneteenth holiday

Miller's departure came the morning after the council voted Tuesday not to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for employees.

In a comment on the Canton Repository's Facebook Page, Miller wrote that he was "appalled and embarrassed" by statements made in the meeting. He told the Repository that his resignation did not have to do with that vote in particular.

Council voted 3-2 not to update the village employee handbook to include the state and federally recognized holiday on June 19, which commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved Texans learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued two years prior.

“I don’t think we need another holiday,” Council member Bev Green said during the meeting. "I think what we have is fair and enough."

Green and fellow members Bill Muncy and Ben Ohler opposed recognizing the holiday. Council members Elizabeth Williams and Shari Chambers said council should adopt Juneteenth as it has other state and federal holidays.

Muncy said he was unfamiliar with the Juneteenth holiday and asked Starkey to explain it before voting to oppose its inclusion.

President Joe Biden signed legislation federally recognizing the holiday, which has long been celebrated particularly by Black communities in Texas and the South, in 2021 and it was recognized by the state of Ohio shortly thereafter.

With Tuesday's vote, Juneteenth is the only federal holiday that Hartville does not recognize.

Miller was not at the vote for personal reasons and was not aware the vote would be happening, as it was not listed on the agenda. He said he would've voted in favor of recognizing the holiday, which would've brought the vote to a tie.

With Miller's resignation, the village is now looking for a replacement. On their Facebook page, they asked that anyone interested in filling the roll apply by sending a resume and a cover letter explaining their interest to 202 W. Maple Street, Hartville, OH, 44632.

Brian Lisik contributed to this report.

Sam Zern can be reached at szern@cantonrep.com or 330-580-8322. You can also find her on Twitter at @sam_zern.

The Repository

The Repository

