Lil Nas X Strips Down (Literally) to Tease New Song ‘Lean On My Body’: Watch

By Stephen Daw
 3 days ago

Just one day after returning from his three-month social media hiatus, Lil Nas X is already throwing out teasers of his upcoming music.

In a TikTok posted on Thursday (March 17), Lil Nas gave fans a one-minute sneak peek at a new track, seemingly titled “Lean On My Body,” according to the caption. Showing up to the video shirtless with only a hat, some grey sweatpants and a pair of orange Nike briefs, the rapper mimed playing his keyboard along to the song while walking in place, before dropping some slick new bars on his fans.

Set over some thick piano chords, Lil Nas leaned into his ultra-successful run over the last few years, warning those that would try to detract from him that they ought to watch their mouths. “You know I love you, so I sing this s–t with love/ But please tell your fans they need to shut the f–k up,” he raps on the new track.

As the track went on, Lil Nas even went as far as to tell a story about his nephew allegedly getting into a fight at school because someone made fun of his uncle. In response, the “Call Me By Your Name” singer let loose on his nephew’s bully. “I ain’t sayin’ I condone this s–t, f–k it/ Yeah, I said, I condone that s–t,” he rapped. “Choke that n—a out, go corona on that b—h/ Walk that n—a like a dog, nеphew on that b—h.”

The clip came just after Lil Nas returned to his social media, where he also gave fans an opportunity to let him know what kind of new music they wanted to hear. Before sharing his “Lean On My Body” clip, the rapper asked fans if they wanted to hear his collaboration with NBA YoungBoy or Saucy Santana first, tweeting out screenshots of the songs, titled “Late to the Party” and “Down Souf Hoes,” respectively.

Check out the full teaser for “Lean On My Body” below.

@lilnasx

LEAN ON MY BODY! 🎖

♬ original sound – lil nas x

