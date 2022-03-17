QuikTrip grand opening at Cadence at Gateway March 17

Construction is complete on a new QuikTrip convenience store, gas station and QT Kitchen in Arrival at Cadence, the commercial center at the entrance of the Cadence at Gateway master-planned community in Mesa.

Cadence developers, Arizona-based real estate investment and development company Harvard Investments and GTIS Partners LP, an international real estate private equity firm headquartered in New York City, were to join QuikTrip for its grand opening celebration on March 17 at Cadence, according to a release.

Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communication manager, said the 4,993-square-foot convenience store is a custom design exclusively for the Cadence commercial center.

“We’re thrilled to debut a 16-car service for gas, signature QT Kitchen with fresh hot sandwiches, x-large and personal pizzas, soft pretzels, customizable specialty drinks, frozen drinks, fresh-brewed teas at our new location here in Cadence,” Jefferson-Smith said in the release. “We’ll be open 24 hours as we focus on best serving our Cadence neighbors and surrounding community members here in Mesa.”

QuikTrip is known for fresh, made-to-order food, specialty drinks and frozen treat selections. The business has 124 locations across the state. The new location will employ approximately 20-25 people.

“We expect QuikTrip to provide our residents and neighbors with the utmost in convenient, quality services. They already have a loyal local following and we know this organization’s incomparable service and selection will be a welcome addition to Cadence and the growing Gateway corridor,” Tim Brislin, vice president of Harvard Investments, said in the release.

Additional Cadence commercial tenants slated to open soon include Black Rock Coffee Bar, Point 22 Tavern, Cork Crush Wine Bar & Beer House, NextCare Urgent Care, Athletico Physical Therapy, BoSa Donuts, and a Nail Spa. These tenants join Mountainside Fitness, which opened September 2021.

The core of Cadence is its amenity package anchored by its clubhouse complex — The Square. Cadence amenities include a resort-style pool complex which comprises double twisty water slides, three pools, a “bar-style” ramada, and resort style loungers and cabanas. Cadence also provides sport fields, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, sand volleyball, a basketball court, horseshoe pit and shaded play areas at its 14 parks. An indoor fitness center, spin room and yoga studio are available to residents. In addition, there are a variety of community center rooms and a games area. Also within Cadence is Silver Valley Elementary School, and a short walk away is Eastmark High School, the release states.

Find out more about Cadence at Gateway at cadenceaz.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more about QuikTrip, go to quiktrip.com.

For more about Harvard Investments, go to harvardinvestments.com.