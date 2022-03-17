Tigers vs Jayhawks: Game Predictions

The Kansas Jayhawks tip off in the NCAA Tournament for the first time tonight. The Blue Wings Rising crew tells you what you should expect to happen.
The Madness has officially begun! The NCAA Tournament started today, and the #1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks get the final game of the first day. Coming off a Big 12 regular season and tournament title, Kansas is looking to build some momentum before facing vastly different teams in the next few rounds. The opponent tonight? The Texas Southern Tigers.
It is extremely rare for a 16 seed to give the top seed any problems, but health issues for the Kansas Jayhawks might make this game closer than it should be on paper. Will Kansas build on the momentum from the Big 12 Tournament and get off to a strong start? Or will they struggle to get going and have to sweat a bit before putting this game away late?
Our crew gets together to tell you what we think you can expect to see today.
Specifically, Christian Braun is a guy that I want to see stay hot. He has put together some huge games without gaudy scoring numbers, but this is the perfect type of game that will allow him to shoot often to try and get hot for the rest of the tournament.
Ultimately, it's hard to see how the Jayhawks win this game by less than 20 or so, and I see Ochai Agbaji posting a big game here to break out of his recent scoring slump, which will be good for him down the line in the tournament.
Kansas 93, Texas Southern 63
There are pay gaps and there are PAY GAPS. An example of the latter is between coaches John Calipari of Kentucky and Shaheen Holloway of St. Peter’s. On Thursday night, no. 2 St. Peter’s made the biggest win of this year’s NCAA Tournament so far after escaping no. 15 Kentucky in overtime, 85-79. The Peacocks were an 18.5-point underdog coming into the contest, a huge figure they shattered.
As the attention of the sports world turns to the NCAA basketball tournament, high-profile college basketball coaches take the spotlight. Because players are in college for just four to five seasons,...
INDIANAPOLIS -- Juwan Howard and Rick Barnes will meet in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament, their first matchup as coaches. They’ve already competed, however, in a surprising recruiting battle -- for Howard’s youngest son. Jett Howard signed a national letter of intent to enroll at Michigan in the fall....
Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
A significant swath of Kentucky fans want John Calipari fired. The exact percentage is impossible to know—Gallup has not polled the issue—but it’s more than a fringe idea. “Lots of people in this state have that view,” Matt Jones, founder of the UK media empire Kentucky Sports Radio, told me on Twitter. “It isn’t the majority but is more than most would think.”
Kansas sophomore forward Jalen Wilson knows first-hand how difficult it can be to defeat the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East Conference. His three-pointer with 40 seconds left proved to be the winning shot in the Jayhawks’ 73-72 victory over Omaha, Nebraska neighbor Creighton on Dec. 8, 2020 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Can Gonzaga cool down surging Memphis when the two teams battle in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday?. The top-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) traded blows with a hard-nosed Georgia State squad for 30 minutes before finally pulling away from the 16 seed for a 93-72 first-round victory on Thursday. Gonzaga struggled with turnovers and missed free throws early and actually trailed 54-52 with 13:10 left. Then the Zags buried the Panthers under a 24-1 run. Drew Timme powered Gonzaga to its 13th straight first-round win, scoring 22 of his 32 points after halftime and corralling 13 rebounds. Timme finished with his fifth career 30-point game.
Kentucky lost to Saint Peters in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which was the biggest upset of the day on Thursday. The Wildcats’ 85-79 overtime defeat to what many thought was an inferior team came as a shock to many people. It also led many John Calapari critics to voice their thoughts.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Earlier today, former Tea Area star Noah Freidel announced on his twitter account he will be transferring from South Dakota State. The 3rd year college basketball player left the team last year citing mental health reasons and then this season was benched mid way through the year as the teams leading […]
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
It's Big East vs. Big 12 in a Texas second-round showdown. Midwest Region top seed Kansas faced little challenge from SWAC champion Texas Southern to open the 2022 NCAA Tournament in distinct contrast to No. 9 Creighton's overtime rock fight with No. 8 San Diego State. To compound the difficulties...
