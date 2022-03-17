ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Evart wrestling coach reflects on '21-22 success

By Joe Judd
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnUcQ_0eiFFpkY00
Hopkins (Pioneer file photo)

EVART — When it came to the wrestling mats, few teams in the region experienced as much success as the Evart Wildcats during the 2021-22 season.

Winning a team district championship and coming up just shy of a conference title, the Wildcats consistently came out on top.

“Obviously, our team’s highlight of the year was to win our first team district title in school history,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said.

Despite not having a full-strength squad for certain portions of the season due to injury and illness, the Wildcat wrestlers persevered and posted a 16-19 overall record and a 5-1 record within the Highland Conference.

“Just like most teams, we weren’t able to have our full lineup together (either quarantines or illness) until districts rolled around,” Bryant said.

State-qualifier Sam Bailey, who was the team’s lone senior this season, posted a 43-10 record this season, and picked up 29 pins.

“He has been a staple for us,” Bryant said. “His career and his leadership and work ethic will be hard to replace.”

Bailey, along with Cole Hopkins, Alex Burhans, all qualified for the state tournament.

In his second season, Riley Ransom wrestled at the 152, 160 and 171-pound weight classes, finished with a 24-19 record.

As he looks ahead to next season, Bryant said he thinks his team will be able to compete for another district championship.

“With having so many returning wrestlers, and our young guys having great work ethic in the weight room, I expect us to be fairly tough next season,” Bryant said. “Having only one senior, we have a load of key returning wrestlers, along with some promising incoming freshmen.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Bailey
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
New York Post

NCAA swimmer wants rule change after missing out on finals to Lia Thomas

A Virginia Tech swimmer blasted the NCAA over its rule allowing transgender women to compete against biological women after she came up short in a championship qualifying race that was dominated by University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Reka Gyorgy leveled the criticism in a post to her private Instagram account after missing the cut on Thursday to compete in the finals of the 500 free at the NCAA Championships, Fox News reported. “It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA,” Gyorgy said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mats#Combat#The Evart Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Valspar Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Another trip to the Copperhead Course and we’re checking in on the Valspar Championship payout for 2022 to see how much players get from the purse. After a wild week at THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA Tour stayed in Florida for the next week as they headed to the vaunted Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort for the Valspar Championship with an impressive field that played out at the top of the leaderboard.
GOLF
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
238
Followers
312
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy